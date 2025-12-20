Tinubu tells graduating officers to drive security reforms with discipline, patriotism

President Bola Tinubu has charged newly graduated officers of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, to assume frontline responsibility in Nigeria’s ongoing security transformation as the nation confronts increasingly complex threats from terrorism and cyber warfare to maritime insecurity and climate-related conflicts.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the Joint Graduation Ceremony of Senior Course 47 and Junior Course 100 held at the Major General Bulama Biu Parade Ground, Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State, the president described the event as a reaffirmation of the discipline, patriotism and service that define the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the president congratulated the graduates, noting that their success reflects years of sacrifice, resilience and devotion to national service.



Other members of the presidential entourage included former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Senator Jack Gyado, Professor Iorwuese Hagher, Gen. Benedict Williams (rtd), and AVM James Gbum (rtd), among others.



Tinubu stressed that contemporary security challenges require more than battlefield courage, they demand strategic thinking, inter-agency cooperation and consistent fidelity to democratic norms and the rule of law.

“Graduating today at this critical juncture in our national and global history places upon you a solemn duty. Your completion of these courses coincides with a period of profound transformation in the global and regional security environment.

“Traditional and non-traditional threats, ranging from terrorism and insurgency to cyber warfare, maritime insecurity and climate-induced conflicts, continue to evolve in scope and complexity.”



The president assured that his administration remains committed to strengthening the nation’s security architecture, improving the welfare of military personnel and enhancing synergy among security, intelligence and civil institutions in the pursuit of peace and stability.



He commended the AFCSC for sustained excellence in producing officers who have provided leadership at home and across international peacekeeping missions under ECOWAS, the AU and the UN.

The college’s mix of academic rigour, field training and multinational collaboration, he said, continues to reinforce Nigeria’s security capacity.



Charging the graduates to see their achievement as a beginning rather than an end, Tinubu urged them to apply the leadership qualities and analytical skills acquired at Jaji to national and global service.



“Be bold in leadership, innovative in strategy and humble in service,” he said. “Uphold integrity and discipline at all times. Continue to mentor those coming behind you, and never lose sight of the sacred trust the nation has placed in you.”