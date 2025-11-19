Tinubu to assent police pension board bill, personnel may earn 85% of emoluments — Rep

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to soon assent to a landmark bill establishing the Nigeria Police Force Pension Board, which will administer police pensions and remove police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) under the Pension Reform Act.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman, gave the assurance on Wednesday while reacting to the days-long protest by retired police officers at the National Assembly gate.

Yalleman said the House had completed all legislative work on the bill and transmitted it to the Senate for concurrence, noting that both chambers were committed to fast-tracking its passage.

“We have interacted with the retirees several times. All their prayers were considered. The bill passed first, second and third readings. It was approved and transmitted to the Senate on October 28,” he said.

“God willing, by next week, the bill will be forwarded to the President for assent. Their agitation has been fully addressed.”

He explained that the House earlier adopted a motion directing its leadership to liaise with the Senate to expedite concurrence and pave the way for the establishment of the Police Pension Board.

Yalleman urged protesting retirees to leave the National Assembly gate, insisting that their concerns had already been resolved.

“Those at the gate know everything has been done. Since the House has completed its part, there is no need for further protest,” he said.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee on Police Pensions, Hon. Husaini Mohammed Jallo, described the bill as a major victory for police personnel who have long sought the same pension structure enjoyed by the military and the DSS.

“The police want to exit the contributory pension scheme and operate their own board like the military and the DSS. That is exactly what this legislation provides,” Jallo said.

He added that the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of Pension, and other relevant stakeholders were already meeting to ensure a seamless transition once President Tinubu signs the bill.

The bill—HB 979, Nigeria Police Pension Board (Establishment) Bill—seeks to amend Section 5(1)(a) of the Pension Reform Act to exempt police personnel from the CPS. It also establishes a dedicated Police Pension Board to administer pensions and gratuities and ensure timely payment of benefits.

A key provision in Section 17 stipulates that no retired police officer shall earn less than 85% of their total emoluments as pension. Where additional pension is granted due to injury, the combined benefit shall not exceed 100% of pensionable emoluments.

Under the proposed law, pensions and gratuities will be paid from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (Section 14). Retirement benefits will apply after 35 years of service or at age 60, while voluntary retirement may be taken after 10 years. Benefits also apply in cases of compulsory retirement, efficiency-related reforms, or medical incapacitation.

Where a retiree dies within five years of leaving service, their next of kin will continue receiving the same pension until the five-year period elapses (Section 19). Pensions and gratuities will remain non-transferable, non-assignable and protected from seizure, except for debts owed to the Federal Government or by court order (Section 21).

With the House having completed its work, the bill now awaits Senate concurrence before being sent to President Tinubu.

Yalleman expressed confidence that the President would sign the bill, noting its significance for national security and the morale of police personnel.

“Very soon, this matter will be concluded. There is no controversy. The Senate will pass it, and it will go to Mr. President for assent,” he said.