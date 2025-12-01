Tinubu urges ICC to uphold sovereignty of nations

Nigeria has called on member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to uphold the sovereignty of nations and adhere strictly to constitutional frameworks in their engagements with state parties.

The call was made on Monday by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at the 24th Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, which opened in The Hague, Netherlands.

Delivering Nigeria’s national statement, Fagbemi conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appreciation to the Court and the Assembly for their continued commitment to strengthening global accountability. He reiterated that Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to the Rome Statute system remained firm and unwavering.

Fagbemi assured the Assembly that Nigeria remains resolute in holding perpetrators of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity accountable. He emphasised that the country’s cooperation with the ICC is rooted in the principles of international law and anchored on the sovereign equality of states.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its readiness to continue working with the ICC in the fulfilment of its mandate,” the AGF said. “Our cooperation is firmly rooted in the principles of international law and the sovereign equality of States, and we remain committed to ensuring that such cooperation always reflects respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and constitutional framework.”

Fagbemi highlighted several recent national efforts to enhance compliance with international humanitarian and criminal justice norms. He recalled that in May, Nigeria convened a High-Level International Humanitarian Law Dialogue involving ministries, agencies, civil society organisations and academics.

He said Nigeria continues to prioritise the protection of civilians in conflict zones and has mechanisms in place for transparent investigations into alleged violations during military operations.

According to him, the Six-Month Demobilisation, Deradicalisation and Reintegration (DDR) Programme, a Nigerian initiative, has successfully reintegrated over 6,000 former combatants, contributing significantly to national stability.

The minister also explained that Nigeria has taken important legislative steps, including the domestication of the African Union’s Kampala Convention on internally displaced persons, which is currently awaiting presidential assent. Work is also progressing on the domestication of the Rome Statute and the Additional Protocols I and II to the Geneva Conventions.

Fagbemi noted that Nigeria recently joined the Global Initiative to Garner Political Support for International Humanitarian Law and endorsed the Political Declaration on the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the ICC principle of complementarity, the AGF said the country has demonstrated its capability and willingness to investigate and prosecute serious crimes committed within its jurisdiction.

He urged the ICC to formally conclude its Situation on Nigeria, stressing that the government continues to work with the Office of the Prosecutor to address all outstanding issues.

Against the backdrop of escalating conflicts worldwide, Fagbemi told delegates that the ICC’s mandate has become more vital. He expressed concern about the increasing disregard for international humanitarian law, the targeting of civilians, and the destruction of non-combatant infrastructure.

“Nigeria finds particularly concerning the dehumanisation of wars and armed conflicts against even persons not directly involved,” he said.

The AGF also raised alarm over emerging warfare technologies, especially lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS), which he said pose profound legal and ethical questions. He expressed Nigeria’s support for ongoing global efforts to establish norms and safeguards to ensure such technologies serve humanity rather than threaten it.

Fagbemi urged the ICC Assembly to remain mindful of the unique challenges faced by African states battling terrorism, insurgency, mass displacement and complex security threats. He stressed that global accountability mechanisms must remain sensitive to these realities while upholding the highest standards of justice.

He called for improved cooperation, technical assistance, information-sharing, and stronger victim-support systems for countries confronting these challenges.

The AGF reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for strengthening the ICC’s independence, efficiency, and credibility. He encouraged adequate resourcing of the Court and accelerated implementation of recommendations from the Independent Expert Review.

He also stressed the need for continuous dialogue between the ICC and Africa, insisting that African experiences and concerns must be reflected in ongoing discussions on reform, cooperation and complementarity.

Nigeria also condemned the recent cyberattacks on the ICC’s digital infrastructure, which Fagbemi described as deliberate attempts to undermine the Court’s independence and erode global confidence in international justice. He urged the Court to strengthen collaboration with experts in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to reinforce its resilience against future threats.

Fagbemi congratulated the newly elected member of the Board of Directors of the ICC’s Trust Fund for Victims, describing the Fund as a vital pillar of the Rome Statute system. He called for increased voluntary contributions to support reparations and assistance programmes for affected communities.

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity, in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, in a statement on Monday, said Nigeria is committed to the global fight against impunity and urged states that have not yet acceded to the Rome Statute to do so in the interest of global peace, justice and human dignity.