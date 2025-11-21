Tinubu warns against neglecting children’s development

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned that Nigeria risks a dangerous leadership vacuum if it fails to deliberately invest in the development of its children, stressing that the nation’s future stability depends on how well today’s young people are prepared for responsibility.

The President issued the warning on Thursday during the launch and public presentation of The Power of a Teenager: 50 Ways to Inspire Change, authored by Rep. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts and Founder of the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV).

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (House of Representatives) Matters, Dr. Ibrahim Olarewaju, Tinubu said the growing population of young Nigerians offers “great promise but also a serious threat” if not guided, mentored and equipped for leadership.

“You may not fully understand the impact of what you are receiving now, but tomorrow you will see what Hon. Bamidele Salam has done in your lives,” he told hundreds of children attending the event.

He added that sustained lack of guidance and proper values formation among children could leave the country vulnerable in the years ahead.

Tinubu applauded Salam for personally funding the initiative even before he entered public office, saying the commitment demonstrated the critical role individuals must play in shaping young citizens.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, warned that ignoring the creative and intellectual potential of young Nigerians could turn a national asset into a challenge.

He described the CALDEV programme as a timely intervention aligned with the administration’s efforts to channel youth energy into positive development.

“This initiative speaks directly to the leaders of tomorrow,” he said, urging more stakeholders to support platforms that promote discipline, responsibility and innovation among teenagers.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, echoed similar concerns, noting that without deliberate mentorship, the natural talents of Nigerian children could be lost to societal pressures and negative influences.

He praised Salam’s consistency in publishing the leadership book annually, describing it as a vital guide for young people navigating an increasingly complex society.

Rep. Salam said he founded CALDEV in 2015 to address what he called a “dangerous leadership gap” in Nigeria’s education system—where children excel academically but lack structured training in values, responsibility and service.

He said this year’s edition of the National Children’s Leadership Conference features 400 participants, many of whom have since gone on to lead advocacy efforts against child labour, early marriage and other threats facing young Nigerians.

Salam urged state governments across the country to adopt similar programmes to widen the impact and safeguard Nigeria’s long-term future.