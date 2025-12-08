Tinubu will get it right with security – Obasa

Despite the pervasive insecurity around the country, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has affirmed that with the support of all Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would get it right with his concerted reengineering of the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking at the APC Stakeholders and Progressive Governors Forum meeting, Obasa said he did not doubt that President Tinubu and the APC-led federal government would do all they could to ensure the security of life and property for every Nigerian.

Speaker Obasa said, “We have seen the president in action and how he is innovating and working hard to resolve our many challenges, especially insecurity, and we believe he will get it done. He’s still the man who can do it. That is why we must do everything within our powers to ensure that he is returned in 2027.”

Obasa commenced with strong commendations for the governors for their collective dedication and commitment to assisting President Tinubu in addressing Nigeria’s insecurity issues.

He urged them to galvanise their people when they return to their various states to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s security challenge, rather than stay aloof.

Obasa added that security is not just about the governors, “It is about everybody. We must all be involved in fighting this problem. We must give the President all the support that we can so that he will succeed in his attempts to redirect the trajectory of Nigeria.”

The PGF converged in Lagos between December 5 and 6 for a meeting convened by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

In a communique read by Governor Uzodinma, the governors passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s administration. They pledged support for his Renewed Hope Agenda and his re-election in 2027.

The Forum, according to Governor Uzodinma, reviewed the security situation across the country and expressed appreciation for the improved coordination between federal, state, and local security structures, as well as the courage and sacrifices of security agencies and community volunteers. They also resolved to strengthen local security architecture in all the states.

Governor Uzodinma said that their two-day engagement provided an opportunity to review the nation’s current trajectory, deepen coordination among the governors, and reaffirm their firm support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The PGF commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to stabilising the economy, strengthening national security, and laying the foundations of sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.