Tinubu withdraws police escorts from VIPs for redeployment to core duties

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, directing that they be redeployed to strengthen core policing functions nationwide.

The directive, issued during a high-level security meeting held on Sunday at the State House, Abuja, underscores the administration’s resolve to bolster police presence in communities amid escalating security threats.

According to the President’s instructions, VIPs who still require security escorts will now rely on well-armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), allowing the Nigeria Police Force to refocus on crime prevention, law enforcement, and rapid-response duties.

The decision follows years of public concern over the heavy deployment of police personnel to private individuals, politicians, businessmen, and other privileged persons, leaving many towns and villages grossly understaffed.

In several remote communities, police stations operate with limited manpower, making it difficult to effectively protect citizens from bandit attacks, kidnappings, and other violent crimes.

President Tinubu, acknowledging these gaps, is pushing for a significant rebalancing of police resources.

To this end, he has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers nationwide.

The Federal Government is also partnering with state governments to upgrade police training facilities and improve the capacity of new and serving officers.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that Sunday’s security meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

The President’s directive is expected to take immediate effect, with security agencies now working out modalities to ensure a smooth transition, including the reassignment of personnel and the strengthening of NSCDC VIP protection units.

Officials say the measure is a shift in Nigeria’s security management philosophy, placing community safety and frontline policing at the centre of the national strategy.