Tor Tiv confers chieftaincy title on APC national chairman

The Tor Tiv, His Royal MajestyOrchivirigh, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, on December 13, 2025, will confer the revered Tiv traditional chieftaincy title of Zegebar-U-Tiv on the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and his wife, Dr. Martina Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a statement, the exceptional honour will be bestowed by the Tor Tiv in the presence of the Tiv Traditional Council, in recognition of the couple’s outstanding contributions to national unity, social harmony, and community development.

The conferment ceremony is scheduled for the J.S. Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue State, a venue renowned for hosting major cultural and historic events in Tivland. A grand reception will follow immediately after the ceremony.

The statement further noted that: “For the people of Plateau and Benue states, this title symbolises more than a cultural recognition, it represents a deep and enduring bond between two brotherly communities linked by shared values, mutual respect, and a longstanding history of socio-cultural interaction. Nentawe’s warm relationship with the Tiv nation, coupled with his reputation as a bridge-builder, reform advocate, and promoter of peaceful coexistence, has endeared him to many across the Middle Belt.

“Dr. Martina Nentawe Yilwatda, equally admired for her impactful work in education, gender empowerment, and public health initiatives, is also being honoured for her devotion to humanitarian causes and her steadfast support to families and vulnerable groups.

“The Yilwatda family, along with friends, political associates, traditional leaders, and well-wishers from across Nigeria and beyond, are warmly invited to join in celebrating this remarkable milestone. The event promises to be a colourful and dignified display of Tiv culture, unity, and appreciation for leadership that inspires.”