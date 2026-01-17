Toyin Falola confers Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Prize on Lead City Varsity Registrar

Renowned African historian and public intellectual, Prof. Toyin Falola, has conferred the prestigious Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Prize for Distinguished Public Activism and Service on the Registrar of Lead City University, Ibadan, Dr. Oyebola Ayeni, in recognition of her courageous advocacy, service to humanity and sustained commitment to the progress and welfare of women in society.

The award was presented at the Toyin Falola @73 Conference held in January, which drew leading scholars, policymakers, activists and development practitioners from across Africa and the diaspora.

Announcing the honour, Prof. Falola said the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Prize is reserved for Africans who have distinguished themselves through selfless service, principled activism and unwavering commitment to the cause of humanity, particularly in the area of women’s rights.

“The Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Prize for Distinguished Public Activism and Service is given to an African who has distinguished herself in courageously promoting the common cause of humanity on various fronts, and particularly with respect to women’s rights. The person must have demonstrated commitment to taking up the cause of the voiceless and in working with others towards the progress and welfare of women in society,” Falola said.

He described the award as a tribute to one of Africa’s foremost nationalists, feminist activists, educators and public figures, noting that the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti continues to inspire generations of women and men committed to justice, equity and social transformation.

“I am proud to announce that you are the recipient of the award,” Falola declared.

In her acceptance remarks, Dr. Ayeni said she was deeply honoured to receive an award named after one of Africa’s most formidable nationalists, educators and women’s rights advocates, describing the recognition as both humbling and profoundly meaningful.

“This award recognises courageous service, advocacy for the voiceless and sustained commitment to the progress and welfare of women in society. To be associated with the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti is an honour I cherish deeply,” she said.

Ayeni said the recognition has strengthened her resolve to continue working with others to promote equity, inclusion, mentorship and opportunities for women and young people across institutions and communities.

“I accept this honour with gratitude and a renewed sense of responsibility to continue working with others to build a more just and inclusive society,” she added.

The occasion also witnessed the recognition of the Vice-Chancellor of Lead City University, Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, who emerged as the recipient of the 2026 Thabo Mbeki Award for Excellence in Leadership, in acknowledgement of his contributions to institutional development and leadership excellence.

Ayeni thanked the organisers of the Toyin Falola @73 Conference, the University of Texas at Austin and Lead City University for the honour and the platform.

“I share this award with every woman whose resilience inspires change and every ally who believes in building a more just society,” she said.