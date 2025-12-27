‘Traditional institutions, govt must collaborate for community progress’

His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Appolus Chu, OFR, celebrates with family at an event marking a major milestone in his 20-year reign.

His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Appolus Chu, OFR, has underscored the critical role of traditional institutions in fostering peace, stability and sustainable development within their communities.

The Eleme monarch, who is the Oneh-eh Nchia X, Egbere EmereOkori Eleme and the Highest Yam Title Holder (Achu-Ette) of Eleme Kingdom, asserted during an event marking a major milestone in his 20-year reign.

According to the revered traditional ruler, institutions rooted in culture and custom remain vital platforms for conflict resolution, social cohesion and grassroots development, stressing that collaboration between traditional leadership and modern governance structures is essential for long-term community progress.

The celebration highlighted two decades of dedicated service by the monarch, reflecting his commitment to unity, cultural preservation and the socio-economic advancement of the Eleme people.

The celebration was attended by prominent traditional rulers, dignitaries, and community leaders, all of whom came to pay homage to King Dr. Appolus Chu’s remarkable leadership.

Fellow monarchs, including His Royal Majesty King Air Commodore T.E.O. Ogube, the Amayanabo and Supreme Monarch of Kirike Kingdom, gathered to celebrate this remarkable achievement, acknowledging the monarch’s tireless efforts to promote peace, progress, and unity in the kingdom.

Chu noted that if monarchs continue to work together, their collaboration is likely to yield positive outcomes for their communities and the region as a whole.

“Twenty years of leadership, a tribute to the power of vision, dedication, and the unwavering support of our people. As we celebrate this milestone, I’m reminded that traditional leadership is not just about titles, but about service, wisdom, and the welfare of our communities. I’m grateful to my people for their trust and support.”