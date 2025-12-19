Translate dominance into state police, LG autonomy, Tinubu tells APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last night placed state police and direct funding for local governments at the centre of his charge to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, insisting that the ruling party’s expanding nationwide dominance must translate into deeper reforms, improved security and strengthened grassroots governance.

Addressing the APC National Caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu told governors and senior party figures that leadership must now be exercised “down to the local government level”, warning that political gains can only be sustained through flexibility, accommodation and active engagement across all tiers of government.

“You are in a leadership position that must continue to promote tolerance and flexibility,” he said, stressing that the success of ongoing reforms depends on coordination between the Federal Government, states and local councils.

Tinubu disclosed that he had recently assured U.S. and European partners that Nigeria remains committed to establishing state police to confront worsening insecurity, adding that with the APC controlling the National Assembly, the legislation stands a firm chance.

“They asked if I am confident, and I said yes, I have a party to depend on. I have a party that will make it happen,” the President said, declaring that failure “is not an option”.

He also pressed governors to implement full financial autonomy for local governments in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

“There is no autonomy without a funded mandate. We will give them their money directly. That is the truth. That is compliance with the Supreme Court,” Tinubu said.

The President urged reconciliation within the party and offered condolences over the death of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, while also encouraging prayers for national stability.

He further called for greater female inclusion in APC structures and said he would present the national budget to the National Assembly today.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who welcomed caucus members earlier, warned that the APC’s sweeping political expansion must not result in internal laxity.

“Rome was not destroyed by outside invaders. Rome was destroyed by the complacency of the Romans,” he cautioned.

Shettima described the APC as a “national force”, citing its control of the entire South-South and North-Central, majorities in the North-West, South-West and North-East, and a wave of defections by serving governors from the opposition.

He assured new entrants, including governors from Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Taraba, that the APC was “home” and predicted bloc support in 2027.

“Be assured that 2027 is there for us waiting… APC is here to stay,” the Vice President said.

The APC National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party now enjoys a commanding majority in both chambers of the National Assembly following a surge of defections.

He applauded the President of the Senate, Mr Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas, for legislative mobilisation, and announced plans for an electronic membership system to strengthen internal democracy ahead of the March convention.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, speaking for the Progressive Governors’ Forum, described the APC’s current spread as “national consensus and national acceptance”, saying the party now controls 28 of the 36 states and maintains overwhelming legislative majorities.

He urged President Tinubu to ignore the “antics of opposition elements” and continue reforms, which he said have boosted investor confidence.

Speaker Abbas called for fairness between old and new members, warning that rapid expansion must not jeopardise internal cohesion, while Senator Akpabio projected bloc votes for 2027 and applauded President Tinubu for decisive action on insecurity, diplomacy and judicial reforms.