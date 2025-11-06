Treat Trump’s remark as wake-up call, YOWICAN tells Nigerian leaders

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has called on Nigerian leaders to view recent comments by U.S President Donald Trump on terrorism and genocide in Nigeria as a wake-up call rather than an affront to national sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Secretary, Bako Adashu Elijah, YOWICAN expressed disappointment that many government officials reacted defensively to the U.S. President’s remarks instead of addressing the worsening security situation in the country.

“When the President of the United States referred to terrorism and genocide in Nigeria, many of our leaders responded defensively rather than introspectively.

“His statement is not an attack on our sovereignty but a wake-up call to a government that seems to have lost grip on its primary responsibility,” the statement read.

YOWICAN emphasised that Nigeria should welcome international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, describing such support as an answer to prayer rather than foreign interference.

“If America says it will stand against terrorism, why are we protesting? Is that not what we have been praying for, for God to raise voices and nations to defend the defenceless?” the group stated.

The Christian youth organisation stressed that the current security crisis transcends politics and national pride, urging the Federal Government to address the root causes of insecurity and ensure equal protection for all citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity.

YOWICAN lamented what it described as a persistent failure by the government to protect vulnerable communities, especially Christians, across several northern states.

The group cited recurring attacks in. Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kaduna, and Adamawa states, where it is said Christian communities have suffered mass killings, displacement, and the destruction of villages and churches.

“Killings, kidnappings, and destruction of communities have become daily occurrences while those responsible walk freely,” the statement said. “It is disheartening that despite overwhelming evidence of attacks targeted at Christian communities, there has been little or no decisive action from those entrusted with power.”

The group recalled several tragic incidents, including the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu in Sokoto State in 2022 and the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu, abducted by Boko Haram in 2018 for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

YOWICAN also condemned the sentencing of Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer in Adamawa State, who was reportedly sentenced to death for defending himself during an attack by armed herdsmen.

“What if he had been killed instead? His only ‘crime’ was being a Christian who refused to die silently. This must stop,” the group declared.

The youth body questioned what the government has done beyond issuing “empty statements of condemnation,” noting that few perpetrators of these crimes have been arrested or prosecuted.

YOWICAN further criticised what it called the politicisation of security issues, accusing some leaders of turning insecurity into “a political enterprise” rather than a moral and humanitarian concern.

“Our leaders have chosen politics over people. They have reduced human lives to statistics and headlines,” the statement added.

The group also issued several demands, which include equal justice for all Nigerians regardless of faith or ethnicity, an end to the reintegration of “repentant” Boko Haram members into the security forces, greater inclusivity in governance, and an end to religious imbalance in political appointments. Additionally, they call for the arrest and prosecution of Islamic clerics Yahaya Gingril and Sheikh Gumi Ahmed for alleged inflammatory remarks, and the immediate removal of the National Security Adviser for what it described as failure to strengthen national security.

YOWICAN reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, and justice, pledging continued support for the Federal Government in efforts to restore security and stability across the country.

“Our call is simple: let there be justice, let there be peace, and let Nigeria rise again as a nation where faith is not a crime and human life is sacred,” the group stated.