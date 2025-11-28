Tributes as doyen of taxation, Olorunleke, is laid to rest

Passing, loss to tax community, says CITN

Tributes have continued to pour in as the pioneer President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), David Ajibola Olorunleke, has been laid to rest.

At the funeral service on Friday at the All Souls’ Church, Anglican Communion in Lekki, Lagos, Olorunleke was described as a father figure to generations of tax practitioners in Nigeria, and a man who imparted the professional knowledge of taxation to the profession.

In his sermon, the Vicar and Archdeacon of Lekki, The Venerable John Agboro, spoke on the biblical parable of how talents were given, where some got big talents and others smaller. But in all, how did everyone use his or her own?

Connecting it to late Olorunleke, he said he used his own very well, that even though he was a chartered accountant, he specialised in taxation both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria. He described him as a very honest man both in character and otherwise.

In their separate tributes, the President and Chairman of Council, CITN, Innocent Ohagwa, said the loss was not only personal to the family but also a profound one for the institute and the entire tax profession in Nigeria.

He said he was more than just the pioneer and longest-serving President of CITN from 1985 to 1995.

According to him, Olorunleke was the visionary architect whose foresight and dedicated leadership laid the enduring foundation upon which the CITN stands today.

Ohagwa said his passion for excellence in taxation practice and strong belief in professionalism have birthed an institution that continues to shape fiscal governance and tax administration in Nigeria.

He described him as a father figure to generations of tax practitioners in Nigeria.

According to him, his legacy lives on in the thousands of members and students who continue to draw inspiration from his life of service.

“Chief Olorunleke’s name will forever be etched in the history of taxation in Nigeria and the institute he founded will continue to honour his memory through unwavering dedication to the ideas he cherished,” he said.

Chairman, Body of Past Presidents, CITN, Dr. James Naiyeju, said his transition marked the departure of a rare gem, one whose contribution, wisdom, and unwavering commitment helped shape the very foundation of the institute and tax profession in Nigeria.

“He was more than a pioneer; he was a custodian of values who embodied discipline, clarity of purpose, and a lifelong dedication to professional excellence. He was a mentor to all, a father figure to many, and a dependable source of guidance to every President who had the privilege of leading the institute,” he said.

Former State Coordinator, Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT), Cecilia Odibo, described Olorunleke as a man who lived his life in a fulfilled way.

“He imparted to us the professional knowledge of taxation. The development of taxation could be well attributed to his work. He was an astute man and I pray God grant the family and the CITN the fortitude to bear the great loss,” she said.

Olorunleke, who died on October 24, 2025, was affectionately revered as the “Doyen of Taxation.”

He was the former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), former Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, and former Board member of FIRS.