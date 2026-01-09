Troops neutralise bandit, recover weapons in Plateau raid

.As COAS harps on troops’ welfare

Troops from the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, under the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), neutralised a notorious bandit and recovered weapons during a raid in Plateau State on January 8.

The operation targeted a hideout linked to the December 16, 2025, attack on illegal miners in the Tosho community. During the raid, the troops engaged in a firefight, resulting in the death of one bandit identified as Sadiq Isah, while others fled the scene.

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and 162 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, which are now in military custody. Follow-up operations are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further criminal activities. Operation Enduring Peace aims to restore stability in Plateau State and the surrounding areas.

In another development, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. W. Shaibu has assured the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt of improved welfare and working conditions.

During his first operational visit, he commended the troops for their dedication to protecting critical national infrastructure, which he deemed essential for economic growth and national development.

“Your job here is very key to protecting critical national infrastructure. Once you do that job very well, it will impact on the economy of the country,” he said.

He assured the troops that their welfare remained his topmost priority, pledging to address challenges affecting their operational effectiveness.

“I will take care of your welfare issues, which is the topmost priority. You will get what you deserve and what you are entitled to, in one piece,” Shaibu said.

Shaibu announced measures to enhance educational access for the children of military personnel and emphasised that welfare should accompany professionalism.

“What we have approved so far will cater for the welfare of over 150 soldiers,” he said.

“We have approved the construction of additional accommodation, the renovation of certain quarters, and the completion of some ongoing projects. This will go a long way in mitigating accommodation challenges,” he said.

He urged the troops to remain loyal to authority and to follow their officers’ guidance. The visit concluded with an interactive session for officers and soldiers to discuss operational and welfare-related issues.