Troops repel B’Haram attack in Borno, kill terrorists

Terror suspects’ trial continues Nov. 19

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have stopped a major attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on their base in Mallam Fatori, Borno State.

Meanwhile, the trial of two suspected terrorists, Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba, who are wanted internationally, will continue on November 19, 2025, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Department of State Services (DSS), Favour Dozie, has disclosed.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer for OPHK, Lt-Col Sani Uba, the terrorists launched the attack around 4.30 a.m. yesterday, targeting the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kangar with drones and mortar fire.

In the statement shared on the Facebook page of the Nigerian Army Headquarters (HQ), Uba said: “The troops, reinforced by the Main Force from Sector 3, displayed exceptional gallantry and tactical superiority to defeat the assault.”

Despite the use of drones and heavy fire, the soldiers held their ground and fought back with support from Nigerien fighter jets. The terrorists later fled into the Tumbun waterways, carrying several of their dead and wounded fighters.

After the battle, troops recovered six bodies of terrorists, five AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, over 250 rounds of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades, drone bombs, hand grenades and an Android phone.

Uba added that airstrikes by the Nigerian and Nigerien air forces also killed additional fleeing insurgents.

Some soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) reportedly sustained minor injuries during the fight, but were evacuated for medical care and are in stable condition.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) praised the troops for their bravery and assured Nigerians that the military remains committed to restoring peace and security in the North-East.

USMAN (aka Abu Bara’a) and Abba (aka Isah Adam and Mahmud Al-Nigeri) were captured in a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation in July by the DSS, after months of trailing.

The two are believed to be leaders of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate

Usman, the self-styled Emir of ANSARU, allegedly coordinated various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria. He is also believed to have masterminded high-profile kidnappings and robberies, the proceeds of which were used to finance terrorism over the years.

Abba, Usman’s chief of staff and deputy, is alleged to have led the so-called “Mahmudawa” cell, which operated around the Kainji National Park, located on the border between Niger and Kwara states, as well as the Republic of Benin.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in a statement on August 16, claimed Mamuda received training in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria. He is said to have specialised in weapons handling and IED fabrication.

Usman and Abba are being tried on 32 counts bordering on terrorism, for which they were arraigned in late August. One of the counts relates to illegal mining, to which Usman pleaded guilty and has since been sentenced to 15 years. Abba pleaded not guilty to all 32 counts.

The DSS is also prosecuting Khalid Al-Barnawi, accused of being the mastermind of the August 26, 2011, bombing of the United Nations Complex in Abuja, in which 20 people were killed and more than 70 others injured.