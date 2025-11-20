Trump doesn’t make idle threats – US Congressman tells Ribadu, Egbetokun, Fagbemi

United States Congressman Riley M. Moore has told a Nigerian delegation that President Donald Trump does not make idle threats.

Moore said this after a meeting with the delegation consisting of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbem, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, and Special Adviser to ONSA Ms. Idayat Hassan, among others.

The meeting allowed for a discussion about the ongoing persecution of Christians and ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria and opportunities for strengthened cooperation and coordination between the United States and Nigeria to end the bloodshed.

During the meeting, Nigerian officials shared their government’s challenges and concerns regarding counterterrorism, security assistance, protection of vulnerable communities, and ongoing issues involving violence across Nigeria.

On his part, Congressman Moore stated that the United States stands ready to coordinate and cooperate with Nigeria, and that, as President Trump made abundantly clear, the United States will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution.

Moore said he will continue monitoring new developments and pushing the Nigerian government to accept the open hand of cooperation to stop the ongoing persecution and violence against Christians and combat the threat terrorist groups pose to the Nigerian population.

He said, “Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria. I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria. The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue.”

The meeting was held days after Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.