Trump Threat: Tinubu seeks global allies to boost Nigeria’s war against terrorism

• Group Warns Against Misguided Foreign Interference In Nigeria’s Sovereignty

• Nigeria Should Be Receiving Commendations, Not Threats, Says Lagos Lawmaker

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigeria’s international partners to stand firmly with the country as his administration scales up its campaign against terrorism and other violent crimes undermining national peace and development.

This is even as the Tinubu Media Force (TMF) has reaffirmed Nigeria’s sovereignty and stability under President Tinubu, calling on the international community, particularly the United States, to support Nigeria’s reform efforts rather than propagate misleading narratives or issue threats of intervention.

The President made the appeal in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Friday, asserting that his government would deploy all necessary resources to eradicate terrorism and restore safety and dignity to citizens.

“We will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society. We urge our allies to stand firmly with us as we amplify our fight against terrorism. We have made significant progress in the past two years, and we will decisively eliminate this threat,” he wrote.

Tinubu reiterated that the security of lives and property remains a core pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that Nigeria will not relent in overcoming a menace it has battled for nearly two decades.

“We are indeed faced with terrorism, a challenge Nigeria has faced for almost two decades, and we will not back down. We will decisively defeat terrorism and claim victory in this battle. Security is non-negotiable, and we will never compromise on this principle. With unwavering courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, we will prevail.”

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the international community in promoting both security and economic growth, describing the country as a dependable partner in the global pursuit of peace and stability.

“Nigeria will be, and remain, a reliable partner and dependable ally to its friends and a steady voice for stability. We welcome the collaboration and support of our allies, friends, and partners as we strengthen both security and economic growth,” he stressed.

Tinubu said his administration’s diplomacy is anchored on clarity, confidence, and purpose, asserting Nigeria’s position as a responsible global actor even as it confronts domestic and transnational security threats.

“We face challenges head-on and remain steadfast in our commitment to engage partners and champion Nigeria’s interests on the diplomatic front. We are confidently asserting our presence on the global stage, guided by unwavering calm, clarity, and a strong sense of purpose.”

He further emphasised his faith in Nigeria’s unity and resilience, urging citizens to reject despair and remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous country.

“Nigeria is one united family. We rise together, move forward together, and reject despair in favour of determination. Our future is far more robust and stronger than any fears we may have,” the President noted.

Honouring the sacrifices of the armed forces and security agencies, Tinubu paid tribute to personnel who have died in the line of duty, describing their courage as a source of national strength.

“To the brave men and women of our armed forces and intelligence community, united by purpose regardless of tribe or religion, who serve fearlessly, fight side by side and sometimes pay the ultimate price, we express our deepest gratitude. Your commitment is our strength in the fight against terror.”

The President concluded with a note of assurance that his administration’s reforms would continue to yield benefits for all Nigerians, saying the nation’s determination to prevail remains unmatched.

“The task ahead is immense, yet our resolve is even greater. We will continue to sustain and build on our reform gains and deliver a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria. With courage and the rule of law, we will triumph,” he stated.

In a statement on Friday, the TMF under the leadership of its National Coordinator, Gbenga Abiola, described Nigeria as the base of Africa, noting that its population strength, cultural diversity, and economic significance make it the anchor of the continent.

Abiola emphasised that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is experiencing a rebirth anchored on resilience, strategic governance, and a renewed hope.

According to him, the concept of Nigeria as the nation that houses the largest population of the black race is not a coincidence but a reality.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigeria is emerging from its weak leadership structures and transforming into a nation full of promise, one that is ready to play its historic role as the largest black nation on earth,” he said.

Abiola explained that the Tinubu administration has made remarkable strides in strengthening national security, stabilising the economy, and restoring global confidence in Nigeria’s leadership.

“Official data show that in the last two years, the Nigerian Armed Forces have neutralised over 6,260 terrorists, arrested more than 14,000 suspects, and rescued over 5,300 kidnapped victims. The Federal Government has also increased the national defence budget from ₦1.25 trillion in 2023 to ₦4.91 trillion in 2025, marking one of the largest investments in Nigeria’s security sector in recent history.

“Additionally, the government has tripled the annual police recruitment quota from 10,000 to 30,000 officers, ensuring better intelligence gathering and community policing coverage across the federation,” Abiola said.

He stated that these structural reforms have begun to yield tangible improvements, particularly in the North West, North Central, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He noted that the Tinubu administration inherited deep-rooted security challenges, but for the first time in decades, the curve of insecurity is flattening. There is now a clear downward trend in coordinated attacks and banditry, achieved through intelligence-driven operations and a complete reorganisation of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Reacting to recent remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump alleging that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria, Abiola dismissed such claims as false, divisive, and unfounded.

He noted that the Federal Government has treated all acts of violence as national crimes devoid of ethnic or religious bias and remains committed to ensuring justice and unity among all Nigerians.

Also, the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has said that with the level of growth Nigeria has experienced in recent times, the Tinubu administration deserves commendations, support and international collaboration, not threats.

Adedeji said this in a statement on Friday, urging President Donald Trump of the United States to reconsider his stand on the happenings in Nigeria.

The lawmaker said President Tinubu understands the challenges and as a result, has never stopped strengthening the nation’s security architecture as seen in the recent change of guard in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“President Bola Tinubu, as a father, is not happy that bandits, terrorists or whatever name-tag they have got, have tried to downplay the gains of the administration just as they did with previous administrations.

“This is one reason the President ordered the recently appointed service chiefs in Nigeria to put a final end to insecurity in the country. The current administration will never pamper terrorists or their sponsors,” he said.

Adedeji said in the last two years, countries and various global organisations have acknowledged the economic successes recorded by the current administration.

“The Tinubu administration continues to open more economic pathways for progress. Different data have shown inflation dropping for the first time in years. More than before, the administration has attracted multi-billion dollar investments while working to reinvigorate moribund industries and maintain its place as the giant of Africa.

“Economic indices continue to prove that the government is on the right track and this has reflected in the country’s currency, continuously gaining weight.

“For the first time, the sub-national governments are comfortable because they now have a level of economic power.

“Thus, what Nigeria deserves at this time is global collaboration from the U.S. and other nations in the interest of the citizens. Our youth and citizens must continue to be patient and trust in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the government,” he added.