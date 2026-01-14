U.S. AFRICOM delegation restates collaboration with NDLEA

Doug Carr (left); Dr Benjamin Okonofua; James Elseth; United States Drug Enforcement Administration Liaison to the U.S. Africa Command, Philip Esch; Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd); Christopher Flaherty; Major TC Bowcutt and Alex Menez, when Esch led an AFRICOM delegation on a visit to discuss further areas of collaboration between NDLEA and AFRICOM at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Doug Carr (left); Dr Benjamin Okonofua; James Elseth; United States Drug Enforcement Administration Liaison to the U.S. Africa Command, Philip Esch; Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd); Christopher Flaherty; Major TC Bowcutt and Alex Menez, when Esch led an AFRICOM delegation on a visit to discuss further areas of collaboration between NDLEA and AFRICOM at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

A delegation of senior officials of the United States Africa Command, yesterday, met with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), during which they commended the existing relationship between NDLEA and AFRICOM, with an assurance of enhanced collaboration and partnership in the fight against illicit drugs.



Leader of the delegation, Philip Esch, who is U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Liaison to AFRICOM, in his remarks, said the relationship between NDLEA and US-DEA is not only a partnership, but highly important to the U.S. government. He commended Marwa for providing good leadership and being open to international partnerships.

Also speaking, another member of the delegation, James Elseth, expressed excitement about supporting NDLEA because of the agency’s tremendous work in Nigeria, which is equally contributing to the security of other countries.

He commended the NDLEA for providing adequate maintenance of equipment and facilities earlier provided by the U.S. government, while assuring that two major projects were already in the works to further support the agency, in addition to training and others.

Responding, Marwa expressed appreciation for the visit and commended ongoing support from U.S.-AFRICOM to NDLEA while congratulating Philip Esch for his years of meritorious service to the U.S. government.