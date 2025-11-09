U.S intervention threat: Foundation accuses Trump of recolonisation agenda

The ASHE Foundation, a Nigerian sociocultural think-tank, has described the U.S. threat of military intervention in Nigeria, purportedly to stop Christian genocide, as a disguise for continuing centuries of Asiatic imperialism aimed at African resources.

The group warns that any U.S. invasion would cause massive casualties, religious and ethnic wars, and international instability, and could incite racial conflict within the U.S. itself, given the deep Nigerian heritage of African Americans.

President of the African Sociocultural Harmony and Enlightenment (ASHE) Foundation, Prince Justice Faloye, hinted that the invasion threat masks a deeper clash between European Abrahamic crusaders and Afroasiatic Abrahamic jihadists competing for control in Nigeria. He posited that ethnic cleansing in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, often labelled as Christian genocide, is mischaracterised when framed solely through religious dogma.

The Foundation argues that the crisis would not have reached this stage if the Nigerian government had responded to calls for restructuring and established state police to curb insecurity and ethnic violence. The body called on the Nigerian government to regain sovereignty through restructuring and the creation of state police to protect its citizens and democracy from foreign interference.

Faloye accused U.S. President Donald Trump of pursuing a recolonisation strategy akin to the 19th-century European scramble for Africa, emphasising that the ongoing geopolitical contest involves Russia’s influence in French Sahel countries and Western efforts to secure a foothold in Nigeria.

Faloye explained that while some interpret Trump’s condemnation of Northern Nigeria’s Islamic leadership as tied to refusal to support interventions in neighbouring Muslim-majority nations, the pattern reveals a broader, long-term struggle between Christian and Muslim Abrahamic civilisations for indigenous African land and resources.

Citing recent violence, the statement highlights that Afroasiatic herdsmen have targeted indigenous African Muslims as well as Christians, aiming to culturally annihilate native populations and seize their land. The Foundation also raised concerns over the U.S. embassy construction in Lagos, likened to a foreign military base, questioning why such a vast facility is being built outside Nigeria’s capital.

The Foundation condemned political manipulations within Nigeria, blaming the APC administration for complicity with foreign interests that allegedly imported Islamic terrorists to destabilise the previous government and secure power for the ruling party.

ASHE drew historical parallels with Madam Tinubu’s role in the colonisation of Lagos in the 1800s, warning that refusal to restructure and establish state police risks deepening Nigeria’s vulnerability to foreign intervention and further ethnic violence. The statement criticised Western powers for playing both sides, arming terrorists to disrupt African governance while portraying themselves as saviours.