U.S. is right, Nigeria facing Christian genocide, HURIWA declares

HUMAN Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has backed a United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, over his assertion that President Bola Tinubu is denying the widespread persecution and killing of Christians in Nigeria.

According to the rights group, Moore’s position reflects the grim reality on the ground. It urged the U.S. Congress to approve President Donald Trump’s earlier warnings of decisive military action against terrorist groups responsible for mass killings of Christians.

HURIWA claimed the pattern of denial by the Federal Government had become suspicious, noting that all the key officials defending the administration’s position (including the President, Vice President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Information) are muslims. a configuration the group described as one that continually dismissed or downplayed the documented genocide against Christian communities. The association said the denials had emboldened killers and contributed to a climate of impunity.

HURIWA urged the U.S. Congress to treat the scheduled hearing on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria as a matter of emergency and to adopt stronger measures, including approving Trump’s threat to deploy targeted military force against terrorist enclaves operating in Nigeria. The organisation said such a move would send a clear message to extremist groups that the international community would no longer tolerate the murder of Christians with impunity.