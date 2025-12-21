U.S. mission honours Nigerian mental health advocate Aisha Bubah with Trailblazer Award

Aisha Bubah, a Nigerian mental health advocate and social innovator, has been conferred with the Trailblazer Award by the United States Mission in Nigeria, recognising her contributions to mental health reform, community-based care, and national advocacy.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Lagos by the U.S. Consul General, Rick Swart, who commended Bubah and her team for “incredible work in promoting mental wellness in Nigeria and bringing mental health support directly to underserved communities.”

Bubah has played a central role in shaping the country’s mental health landscape, notably contributing to the passage of the Nigeria Mental Health Act, 2023, which strengthened protections and expanded access to mental health services nationwide.

She also established Nigeria’s first mental health and suicide prevention helpline on the National Emergency Line 112, significantly improving crisis response and access to psychosocial support.

In addition, she founded the nation’s first behavioural drama and storytelling platform focused on mental health, employing radio drama and community-centred media to address stigma and engage diverse audiences.

Her leadership extends beyond national advocacy through her involvement with the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), where she has served as National President and sits on the Board of Trustees of the YALI Alumni Association, mentoring emerging leaders across Nigeria.

Through initiatives such as The Sunshine Series and the Idimma Health Initiative, Bubah has expanded mental health support via digital tools, workplace mental health programmes, community interventions, and survivor-centred storytelling, ensuring care reaches vulnerable populations with dignity.

Speaking after receiving the award, Bubah described it as both an honour and a call to action. “From community conversations to nationwide advocacy, this mission has always been about people, those seeking healing, breaking stigma, and pushing for a Nigeria where mental health is a priority. This award strengthens our commitment to scale community mental health services, expand digital therapy access, and continue driving advocacy that shifts both culture and policy,” she said.

Reaffirming her vision, Bubah added: “We are building a Nigeria where mental health care is accessible, dignified, and a right for all, and this is only the beginning. This is supported by the Nigerian Government.”

The U.S. Mission highlighted Bubah’s sustained leadership, innovation, and impact, noting her recognition as a Mandela Washington Fellow and her position as a leading voice in Nigeria’s mental health reform.

The award reflects her dedication to advancing mental health awareness, policy, and access across the country.