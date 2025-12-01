Uba Sani presents 2026 budget of N985.9b to Kaduna Assembly

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦985.9 billion to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, describing it as a people-centred financial plan to consolidate ongoing reforms in security, infrastructure, education and rural development sectors.

Presenting the proposal before lawmakers at Lugard Hall on Monday, the governor said the draft budget was not just a constitutional obligation, but “a solemn civic engagement” anchored on transparency, equity and the welfare of citizens.

Governor Sani said that the 2026 budget was drawn up through one of the widest consultation processes ever undertaken in the state.

He disclosed that the process involved traditional rulers, CSOs, women’s groups, youth associations, academia, business leaders and vulnerable groups across all local governments.

According to him, inputs from farmers, traders, teachers, artisans, persons with disabilities and widows formed the backbone of the document, strengthening participatory governance and accountability.

The draft budget comprises N734.2 billion in recurrent revenue and N251.6 billion in capital receipts, with capital expenditure accounting for 71 per cent of the Appropriation Bill, reflecting the administration’s priorities.

The governor said that education and infrastructure received 25 per cent of the draft budget each, while health got 15 per cent, Agriculture 11 per cent, security six per cent and five per cent was earmarked for social development. Governance got five per cent of the budget while climate action received four per cent.

According to him, each of the 255 wards in Kaduna State will receive N100 million for community-identified projects under the ward development committee, describing it as Nigeria’s largest grassroots budget model.

Governor Sani urged the lawmakers to give the Appropriation Bill expeditious consideration because it represents “renewal, resilience and a far-reaching vision ” to ensure progress in every home, ward and local government.

Besides, reviewing the performance of 2025, the governor said the year would be remembered for “remarkable achievements and resilient advancement,” despite economic pressures, fluctuating federal allocations and lingering security concerns.

On security, Governor Sani said Kaduna faced evolving threats ranging from banditry to kidnappings and communal conflicts, noting that stronger collaboration with federal security agencies improved operations and restored confidence in many troubled communities.

He said communities previously torn apart by conflicts are gradually reconciling, farmlands are reopening, and schools that were earlier shut due to insecurity have returned to full activity, owing to the Kaduna Peace Model.

The governor further said that his administration was executing 140 road projects covering 1,335 kilometres, out of which 64 roads have been completed.

He pointed out that the new roads have opened economic corridors and linked previously neglected communities.

Governor Sani further said that Kaduna State’s transport sector has undergone tremendous reforms, adding that the Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) system will be the first in the north, with CNG-powered buses, digital ticketing and a 24-kilometre dedicated corridor.

He said the Interstate Bus Terminal in Kakuri, now 75 per cent completed, would sanitise intercity travel, while the subsidised transport scheme has saved residents over ₦500 million through free and discounted rides.

The governor disclosed that the Kaduna Light Rail Project is progressing, with Phase I targeting the Rigachikun–Sabon Tasha corridor and Phase II planned to link Millennium City with Rigasa, alongside ongoing construction of major bus parks across the state.

On rural revitalisation, the governor said more than 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmlands had been recovered and reopened, while feeder roads, markets and extension services were being restored to boost food production.

According to him, education remains the cornerstone of the state’s development push.

He stated that the government reopened 535 schools and returned over 300,000 out-of-school children to classrooms in 2025 alone, recalling that he slashed school fees in Kaduna State-owned tertiary institutions by 40 per cent.

He further listed the construction of 736 classrooms, the renovation of 1,220 others, the provision of boreholes, toilets, furniture, and training for more than 33,000 teachers, alongside the establishment of bilingual schools and vocational hubs.

On health, he announced the upgrade of all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres to Level 2 status, the renovation of 15 General Hospitals, the completion of five, and the commissioning of the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital.

Governor Sani said his administration also implemented CONMESS and CONHESS for health workers, strengthened emergency services, built an oxygen plant, improved the state medical warehouse and earmarked ₦1 billion to ensure vulnerable households.

The governor also reeled out achievements in vocational training, including the establishment of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun and two satellite campuses, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and the remodelling of Panteka Market to support over 38,000 artisans.

He recalled that the state’s investment in Agriculture grew from ₦1.4 billion in 2023 to ₦74.2 billion in 2025, enabling the distribution of over 900 trucks of free fertiliser, alongside support for irrigation, mechanisation, livestock vaccines and seed improvement.

He said the African Development Bank–supported $510 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone is transforming Kaduna into an agro-industrial hub, while the African Quality Assurance Centre would help farmers access export markets.

Responding after the presentation, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, commended the budget as “ambitious, comprehensive and aligned with the state’s development priorities.”

He said the 2026 proposal reflects a clear commitment to expanding rural infrastructure, strengthening human capital and ensuring balanced development across urban and rural areas.

Liman applauded the Governor for granting legislators direct involvement in constituency projects, describing it as the first of its kind in the state’s history, and for respecting the separation of powers.

According to him, the synergy between the Executive and Legislature has enabled the Assembly to deliver democracy dividends and accelerate development interventions.

The Speaker assured the House that it would undertake a thorough and transparent review of the budget, promising to work closely with the Executive to ensure speedy passage.