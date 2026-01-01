Ugboma steps down as UPTH CMD, hands over to Orluwene

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has witnessed a leadership transition following the formal handover by Professor Henry Ugboma, who stepped down as Chief Medical Director (CMD) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

According to information shared on the hospital’s official social media platforms, the ceremony marked the conclusion of Prof. Ugboma’s tenure, during which he provided strategic direction and administrative leadership to the tertiary health institution.

During his time in office, Prof. Ugboma was credited with enhancing healthcare delivery, advancing medical training, and promoting research—the core mandates of the teaching hospital. His tenure also maintained relative institutional stability, with a strong focus on strengthening service delivery and professional capacity.

Following his exit, Professor Chituru Godwill Orluwene will assume office as the new Chief Medical Director effective January 1, 2026. His appointment is expected to usher in a new leadership phase for UPTH, with emphasis on continuity, further development of healthcare services, research, and human capacity training.

The UPTH community expressed appreciation to Prof. Ugboma for his service and contributions to the growth of the institution, while welcoming Prof. Orluwene as he takes over leadership of the hospital.