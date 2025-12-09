UK-PACT links 200,000 yearly deaths to poor air quality

The United Kingdom Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK-PACT) has disclosed that 200,000 people die yearly in Nigeria due to poor air quality and the impact of greenhouse gases.

Project Lead, Escher Silverman Global Air Pollution, Dr Emmanuel Onwodi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening the private sector’s capacity to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate low-carbon and inclusive economic growth.

The capacity-building workshop, with the theme “Transport: Climate Action, Boosting Business Leadership for Clean Air in Nigeria,” had in attendance businesses, policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, civil society actors, among others, to enhance clean air action in the country.

He stated that the training was informed by the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the economy and public health.

Onwodi mentioned that the transport sector accounts for over 15 per cent of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions, saying that the sector is unfortunately ill-equipped to address the issues, given the limited technical expertise, unclear regulatory pathways and restricted access to finance for clean technologies.”

The Consortium Lead at the University of York, Gari Haq, mentioned that the UK-PACT project would go a long way in providing the private sector with the tools and policy support needed to transition to low-carbon business operations and contribute to national and local air quality improvements.