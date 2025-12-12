Ukaoha celebrates Uzodimma’s exploits at 67

A prominent son of Imo State, High Chief Ken Ukaoha (Owelle Abba, Owelle Gburugburu), has felicitated Governor Hope Uzodimma on his achievements as he turns 67 years, with numerous political offices he is holding in service to humanity.

Ukaoha, in a statement made available to The Guardian on Friday, described the governor as possessing a leadership style that is visionary, laced with unwavering dedication to develop all nooks and crannies of the State, earning him national respect and recognition of President Bola Tinubu and the citizens among others.

Ukaoha opined: “On behalf of the Owelle Abba family, I warmly congratulate Your Excellency on the auspicious occasion of your 67th birthday.

“Your leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the development of Imo State have earned you the respect and affection of countless citizens.”

He implored God to give Uzodimma the blessings of good health, wisdom and strength to move Imo State to greater heights.

“As you celebrate this milestone on 12 December 2025, we pray that God continues to bless you with good health, wisdom, and strength to steer our state toward greater prosperity.

“May this special day bring you joy, peace, and renewed vigour to carry on the noble work you have so passionately pursued.”

Ukaoha pledged unflinching loyalty and steadfast support to the governor.

“Please accept our heartfelt felicitations, sincere appreciation, and steadfast support as you mark this remarkable day,” he eulogised.