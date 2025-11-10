UN chief Amina Mohammed urges Baze graduates to live with ‘purpose and courage’

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed has called on graduates of Baze University to approach life with purpose and courage, urging them to use their education in the service of others.

She made the remarks in a video message during the university’s 12th convocation ceremony, held on Saturday, 8 November, at the main campus in Abuja. The event brought together senior political figures, academics, and diplomats, including Sierra Leone’s President and ECOWAS Chairman, Julius Maada Bio, and Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.

“Your motto, Learn to Live, is powerful,” Ms Mohammed said. “Learning is not just about passing exams; it’s about preparing to live with purpose, courage, and compassion.”

The convocation marked a notable step in the private university’s development, as it produced its first group of doctoral graduates. In total, 972 degrees were awarded, covering undergraduate, master’s and PhD levels.

Delivering the convocation lecture, President Bio praised the institution’s focus on education that blends academic knowledge with social responsibility. In recognition of his contribution to education and leadership, the university named its postgraduate school the Julius Maada Bio Postgraduate School.

The Chancellor and Founder, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, PhD, also conferred an honorary doctorate on Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The award was received by Senegal’s ambassador to Nigeria, Nicolas Auguste Nyouky.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jamila Shu’ara congratulated the graduating class and said the university’s aim remained to foster critical thinking and innovation among students.

The ceremony also highlighted top-performing students. Mustapha Habib, from the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, was named best overall graduating student with a CGPA of 3.93 on a 4.0 scale. Two master’s graduates, Simon Efosa Ebhojaiye (LL.M) and Loveth Abiere Ugele (M.Sc International Relations and Diplomacy), jointly received the award for academic excellence with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

Baze University, established in 2011, has grown steadily within Nigeria’s higher education sector. Its leadership said the institution aims to contribute to national development by strengthening research and professional standards among its graduates.

The university, on its website, says it aims to provide university education to British standards in Nigeria at about half the cost of sending a student to study abroad.

It currently has 12 faculties, which include Allied Health Sciences, Basic Medical and Health Sciences, Computer Science and Information Technology, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, General Studies, Law, Management and Social Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, Postgraduate School, and School of Medicine.