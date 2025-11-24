Underwriter deploys mobile platform to aid insurance adoption

Linkage Assurance Plc has unveiled a new mobile application designed to simplify policy purchase, verification and management for millions of users nationwide.

The insurer said the innovation could significantly improve insurance penetration, strengthen regulatory compliance and deepen iOS platforms.

The app offers a one-stop interface for motorists to buy insurance policies, renew policies and access real-time customer support all through a smartphone.

Speaking on the new application, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, described the launch as a defining milestone in the company’s long-term digital transformation agenda.

“Our goal is to make insurance simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone. The app demonstrates our commitment to customer-centric innovation and to using technology to deepen insurance penetration across Nigeria”, he said.

The app integrates secure payment systems, a digital policy management dashboard, automated certificate verification and round-the-clock assistance features, industry experts said, are critical to combating fake insurance, improving claims handling and reducing operational bottlenecks.