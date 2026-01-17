UNESCO re-appoints UNILAG’s Prof. Suraj as co-coordinator of UNITWIN-MILID

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has reappointed Prof. Olunifesi Adekunle Suraj of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the Network Co-Coordinator of its Universities Network on Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue (UNITWIN-MILID) for another five-year term.



The reappointment letter, addressed to the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, as well as the Rectors of Autonomous University of Barcelona Barcelona, Spain and Universidade de São Paulo São Paulo, Brazil, Prof. Javier Lafuente and Dr. Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, respectively, detailed the mandate of the UNITWIN Cooperation Programme on Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue, informing that the agreement, initially established in 2011, shall remain valid until December 31, 2029.



The letter titled, ‘Renewal of the Agreement of the UNITWIN Cooperation Programme on Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue, Spain (ID 2011ES0953)’ and signed by the Director, Future of Learning and Innovation Division, Sobhi Tawil (PhD), read in part: “In reference to the request to renew the mandate of the UNITWIN Cooperation Programme on Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue, I am pleased to inform you that the agreement, initially established in 2011, shall remain valid until December 31, 2029.”

“Under the leadership of Professor José Manuel Pérez Tornero from the Autonomous University of Barcelona as Network Coordinator, and in cooperation with Professor Olunifesi Suraj Adekunle, from the University of Lagos as Network Co-Coordinator, the Network will contribute to the activities of the Communication and Information Sector through research, teaching and training, as well as community action and communication.



“Recognising the pivotal role of institutional support in ensuring the success of the UNITWIN Network, we seek your commitment, in this new mandate, to facilitate the active engagement of the Network’s team in various UNESCO activities and those organised by its partner institutions, as well as to leverage opportunities for interuniversity collaboration, and to champion knowledge sharing and dissemination activities. Your unwavering support in this regard will strengthen the Network’s impact and outreach. We also seek your support to strongly encourage the research produced and published by the Chair to be made available as Open Access in line with the 2021 Recommendation on Open Science, and educational materials as Open Educational Resources in line with the 2019 Recommendation on Open Educational Resources.”



The letter encouraged the Network to continue supporting the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Programme by fostering global participation and developing mechanisms for monitoring the policy and societal impact of its outputs.



It added that Coordinating Institutions that wish to continue renewing the UNITWIN Network beyond the current mandate should submit a formal request to UNESCO by June 30, 2029, through the dedicated online platform.