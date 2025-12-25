UNILAG commits to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and nurturing creative talent with the staging of Moremi, a major theatrical production mounted under its “UNILAG in Town” initiative.

The stage-play, inspired by the legendary Yoruba heroine, Moremi Ajashoro, was produced by the university with members of staff and students playing leading roles in directing, music, performance and overall production.

The project was conceived following a directive by the Vice-Chancellor that UNILAG should embark on a yearly flagship theatrical production reflecting Nigeria’s rich cultural values.

A member of the production team and director of the musical elements, Dr Seyi Kehinde of the Department of Music, who spoke on the choice of the narrative, said that Moremi was deliberately selected to highlight enduring values of courage, selflessness and sacrifice that are deeply embedded in African history.

“Moremi represents the kind of story that speaks to our past while offering timeless lessons for the present. It reflects historical values, self-sacrifice and service to the community, which are central to our cultural identity,” Kehinde said.

However, the production forms part of “UNILAG in Town,” an initiative of the Vice-Chancellor designed to take the university beyond the campus and engage the wider public through arts and culture.

Earlier in the year, the play was successfully staged in July at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos State. Building on that success, UNILAG expanded the project in December with a “three-in-one” cultural showcase featuring the Moremi stage-play, a musical performance and an art exhibition.

The event was timed to coincide with the festive “Detty December” season, a strategy organisers said was aimed at leveraging the period’s heightened cultural activity to promote indigenous values.