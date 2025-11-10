UNIMED ex-VC emerges first African to win global adolescent health award

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, was honoured with the Founders Award at the 13th World Congress on Adolescent Health over the weekend.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Isaac Oluyi, the professor of community medicine was one of the four winners of the 2025 Founders Award and the first African ever to be honoured in the 30-year history of the award.

Oluyi emphasised that Fatusi was given the award for his remarkable efforts in advancing adolescent health in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “The Congress is a four-yearly event of the International Association for Adolescent Health. The IAAH Founders Award is a prestigious recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of adolescent health.

“The award was to take place physically in Montego Bay, Jamaica, but had to be done virtually because of Hurricane Melissa that devastated the country last week.

“Starting from 1999, when he led the development of Nigeria’s first National Training Manual on Adolescent Health in 1999, Fatusi has been at the forefront of advancing the Adolescent Health agenda in Nigeria.

“Among others, he led the establishment of the Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), which has positively impacted thousands of young people in Nigeria. He has chaired Nigeria’s National Technical Working Group on Adolescent Health and Development for over a decade.”

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, who congratulated Fatusi on the award, noted that, “This is a feat well deserved.

“Professor Fatusi is an embodiment of excellence, and this recognition is a reward for excellence. As an institution, we congratulate him.”

Meanwhile, UNIMED has commenced the installation of an internet connection facility across its campuses and hostels, providing students and staff with prompt access to information.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Isaac Oluyi, the development will help reduce the cost of communication and internet fees, particularly among the student population.

Oluyi, in a statement, emphasised that the move was part of the new Vice-Chancellor’s, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe‘s, efforts to make UNIMED a truly world-class institution and maintained that the development was a result of a partnership with Sam Smith Global Company Limited.

“The facility will, among others, provide 24‑hour, per‑session internet bandwidth service, provide network engineering support 24 hours per day per session, and help reduce the cost of communication and internet fees.

“It will also provide a single‑hop direct connection to the international Internet backbone, provide real‑time monitoring of performance and use of infrastructure, provide centralised administrative controls for user management, promote secure and accessible exchange of information and sharing of ideas within UNIMED, etc.

The Vice-Chancellor added that “access to quality information at the speed of light gives any institution a huge advantage to be globally competitive and relevant. One of my cardinal objectives is to reposition UNIMED as a global brand in teaching, research and community service.

“No stone will be left unturned in achieving this. Under my administration, UNIMED will become a one-stop institution for medical and health sciences education through deployment of high-end technology.”