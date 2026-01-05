UNIMED VC harps on innovation to drive institution’s devt in 2026

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, has disclosed that innovations will be a top priority of the university in 2026 to attain its potential among world-class institutions.

Adejuyigbe, who solicited the cooperation of workers and students of the institution, stressed that the management is committed to ensuring a wider spectrum in teaching, research, and community service.

According to the Vice Chancellor in her New Year message to stakeholders in the university, the institution recorded remarkable success last year and emphasised that with consistency, UNIMED will continue to remain the first and the best in medical science education.

While reminiscing on the obstacles encountered in 2025, Adejuyigbe stressed that only unity will create a solid footing for the institution to surmount any form of challenges.

She said, “Let us be reminded that the only thing that can make 2026 a new year is to begin to do things differently. Innovate where you are.”