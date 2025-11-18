University don tasks new Kaduna NIESV exco on FG tax laws

Members of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Kaduna branch, have been tasked with promoting the Federal Government’s new tax policy in the execution of their services, for the overall benefit of their clients and the government.

The advice was handed over to NIESV members at the Investiture of the 16th Kaduna branch Chairman, Ishaq Ayodeji Bello, on Tuesday, by a University don and Guest Lecturer, Dr. Isuwa Dauda, who highlighted the benefits of the new Federal Government tax laws.

Dauda, a senior lecturer in the Department of Accountancy, Kaduna State University (KASU), said, “The Nigerian Tax Reform Act of 2025 represent the most ambitious and far-reaching restructuring of the country’s tax system in decades,” pointing out that “by realigning tax policy with the realities of a modern economy, the reforms aim to deliver a more efficient, transparent, and equitable fiscal framework that encourages growth, improves compliance, and strengthens government revenue”.

While urging NIESV in the state to work with the government in promoting the tax regime, he explained that “the 2025 Tax Reforms mark a transformative chapter in Nigeria’s fiscal landscape and its signing into law on June 26, 2025, has introduced a new era for Nigerian employees and businesses, such as the Real Estate”.

The University don, who reviewed the federal tax reform and real estate practice in the country, said that the Nigerian real estate market has, over the years, recorded steady and consistent growth, thus becoming one of the greatest contributors to the Nation’s GDP.

Citing its growth rate, he remarked that “the Nigerian Real Estate Market size was valued at USD 91.1 million in 2023, and is predicted to reach USD 137.8 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 per cent from 2024 to 2030.”

The Guest Lecturer argued, “The real estate industry constitutes a multifaceted market involving the acquisition, development, and management of residential and commercial properties. This expansive sector includes residential real estate as well as commercial and industrial real estate that is focused on business operations and manufacturing”.

He added, “Real estate development involves the creation and enhancement of properties, while real estate investment encompasses acquiring properties for financial gain”.

Dauda continued: “As a highly lucrative industry that is driven by profitability and sustainability, it is important to understand specific areas of the Nigerian Tax Act 2025 that affect the real estate practice and avoid potential compliance pitfalls”.

“It is common knowledge that the most common income from ownership of real estate is rental payments made by tenants, leases and licences of property; and capital gains or profits arising from the sale of the property”, he stressed.

According to him, if the new federal government tax regime is adequately applied, the members of NIESV, Clients, and the government would be potential beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the new Kaduna Chairman of NIESV, Bello, in his address, said he will work with council members to ensure that the welfare of members is given priority, while ethical standards are put on the front burner in rendering services in the state.

He said, “Honestly, transparency and integrity will be our watchword, and as executives of this branch, we will uphold these principles”.