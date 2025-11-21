Unknown Soja set to debut in Nigerian cinemas this November

A new Nigerian action thriller, Unknown Soja, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on November 21, 2025.

Directed and produced by UK-based award-winning filmmaker Marc Adebesin, the film tells the story of a soldier who is also a husband and father, navigating betrayal, personal loss, and the pursuit of justice.

The movie follows the soldier’s journey as he confronts the consequences of duty, sacrifice, and vengeance, with the filmmakers describing it as a high-intensity exploration of the thin line between national service and personal redemption.

According to the producers, Unknown Soja aims to push the boundaries of African action cinema through its storytelling, choreography, and original score.

The film features an ensemble cast including Deyemi Okanlawon, Desmond Elliot, Omowunmi Dada, Kehinde Bankole, Roxy Antak, Rotimi Salami, Kunle Afod, Eso Dike, Femi Branch, Gbenga Titiloye, Ayo Mogaji, Darasimi Nadi, and Apet Modella.

Behind-the-scenes footage has been released ahead of the premiere, adding to the growing anticipation for the project.

Unknown Soja is executively produced by Kolade Alabi David Productions. It will be distributed in Nigeria by Cinemax NG and in the United Kingdom by FilmNest UK.

Screenings will take place across major cinema chains including Silverbird, Genesis Deluxe, Filmhouse, Ozone, Viva, Mcrystal, Filmworld, Magnificent, Marturion, and The Palms.

The official trailer is already receiving significant attention across digital platforms as the countdown to its nationwide debut begins.