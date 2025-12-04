Firm to host expanded Santa Grotto in Lagos

The Upbeat Recreation Centre has announced the return of its Santa Grotto as part of the 2025 edition of Upbeat Fest, scheduled to run from 13 December 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Organisers confirmed that the attraction, sponsored by Kelloggs and The Hoppa, will be expanded this year to accommodate more families and provide children with extended opportunities to interact with Santa. Activities will include storytelling, gift-giving and photography sessions.

At last year’s edition, children engaged Santa in conversation, posed for pictures and received gifts, while elves entertained with dance and performance. Parents reported that many children were reluctant to leave the Grotto.

Speaking on preparations, organisers said the festival expects to welcome more than 15,000 visitors over its 23-day run. “We are bringing back the Santa Grotto with even more to look forward to,” they stated.

Beyond the Grotto, the festival will feature games, adventure zones, trampoline attractions and creative play spaces designed for families. The organisers emphasised that the event is intended to provide a festive environment where parents and children can participate together.