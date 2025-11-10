US designation: Muslim group warns against external interference

The Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) has cautioned against hasty reactions and possible external interference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” warning that such classifications could carry significant political and security implications.

The warning comes amid renewed global scrutiny of Nigeria’s human rights and religious freedom record.

Analysts note that foreign designations of this nature often reflect geopolitical interests and could be used to justify diplomatic pressure or other forms of intervention.

In a statement jointly signed by MAN President, Prof. Dhikrullah Adewale Yagboyaju, and the Publicity Secretary, Hon. Mudirakat Ajibona, the Association urged Nigerians to respond with tact, restraint, and unity.

The group stressed that Nigeria’s diverse and multi-religious character naturally produces social complexities, which, it said, can be misunderstood or manipulated by foreign actors with vested interests.

“Like in all plural societies, there are bound to be issues and problems. The case of Nigeria is complicated by foreign interests who possibly have their eyes on the country’s vast mineral, material, and human resources,” the statement read.

MAN described as “unfortunate” any suggestion of military intervention or coercive measures by external powers, saying such actions would constitute “an affront to Nigeria’s sovereignty” and threaten regional stability.

The Association called on Nigerians to close ranks and avoid divisions that could create openings for undue foreign influence, expressing confidence in the ability of the country’s leaders across political, social, and economic spheres to address internal challenges through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We urge Nigerians to bind together as one, with implicit confidence that our leaders can resolve internal issues without external manipulation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has revealed key details of the recent closed-door meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The meeting, held on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, came just days after President Tinubu also met with the Archbishop of Abuja, Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.

According to the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, the engagements are part of ongoing consultations with religious and traditional leaders to promote dialogue and strengthen social cohesion nationwide.

The discussions also followed recent comments by United States President Donald Trump, who threatened action against Nigeria over alleged attacks on Christians.

Responding to a question from The Guardian after addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday regarding Trump’s remarks, NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the Sultan used the opportunity to convey the “feelings and anxieties” of Nigerian Muslims to President Tinubu.

Oloyede said concerns raised by the Muslim community over perceived marginalisation were directly presented during the meeting.

He recalled that at the last NSCIA General Purpose Committee (GPC) meeting, one of the resolutions was to seek an audience with the President to discuss pressing concerns affecting Muslims.