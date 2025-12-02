US launches, invites Nigeria to skit contest on American brands

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, during his appearance over the alleged abuse of office at Ikeja High Court in Lagos

The United States Mission in Nigeria has launched a nationwide social-media skit competition and invited Nigerians to showcase how American brands and innovations shape daily life across the country.

Announced on Monday via an official post on X, the Made in America, Loved in Nigeria contest is open to Nigerians aged 18 to 45.

Participants are required to produce original, 90-second vertical videos highlighting the influence of American products, services or ideas on homes, businesses or communities.

According to the organisers, entries must be posted on YouTube, Instagram or Facebook, tagged @USinNigeria and accompanied by the designated contest hashtags #MadeInAmericaLovedInNigeria and #TradeThatTransforms.

Only one submission per participant is allowed, and copyrighted music, clips or images are strictly prohibited.

Videos may not contain watermarks and must be entirely original or based on approved Creative Commons materials.

The Mission said the initiative aims to tap into Nigeria’s growing creator economy and strengthen cultural and economic ties between both countries.

The United States remains one of Nigeria’s major trade partners, recording billions of dollars in two-way commerce annually across technology, agriculture, health services, entertainment and consumer goods.

The campaign also reflects Washington’s broader engagement with Nigeria’s digital sector, including previous support for youth entrepreneurship, innovation training and STEM-focused programmes.

Contestants must sign and attach an eligibility and release form confirming their age, authorship of the content and the consent of all individuals featured in the skits.

The guidelines state that failure to upload the signed form or comply with the rules including the use of explicit, abusive or inflammatory content will result in disqualification.

Organisations are not eligible, and U.S. citizens or Mission employees are excluded from participation.

After uploading their videos, entrants must submit the video link through the official contest portal at madeinamericalovedinnigeria.com, completing a submission form to validate their entry.

The submission window opens on December 1 and closes on December 8, with winners to be announced on December 12 via the Mission’s social-media channels.

Entries will be evaluated on creativity, relevance to the theme, storytelling strength, technical quality and audience engagement.

A panel appointed by the U.S. Mission will screen submissions before judging. Finalists must also return additional publicity forms and provide a short biography and a statement describing their video.

The top prize is a professional 4K camera bundle, including a Sony A7 IV, a 24–70mm lens, a 64GB memory card and an extra battery equipment the Mission says is intended to support Nigeria’s rising generation of digital creators.

The Mission said it expects entries to be humorous, creative or informative, while demonstrating how American brands from technology tools and digital platforms to household products play a role in Nigerian daily life.