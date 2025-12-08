US optimistic Nigeria will end insecurity, terrorism

The United States (US) has expressed optimism that the Federal Government will win the fight against insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria.

A member of the US Congress, Rep. Riley Moore, gave this optimism on Monday through a post he shared on his official X account following a recent congressional delegation’s discussions with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on countering northeast terrorism and halting Christian killings in the Middle Belt.

Ribadu’s discussions with the delegation stems from an October 2025 directive by US President Donald Trump to the House Appropriations Committee where Moore serves to probe allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria, amid over 265 students abducted in the incident and broader banditry trends.

Reacting, Moore was excited that the talks with Ribadu also aligned with a timely rescue of 100 kidnapped Catholic schoolchildren from St. Mary’s School, Niger State.

“I want to thank National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu, for a productive and positive conversation with the US Congressional delegation to Nigeria,” he said.

“There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length, that if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, disrupt and destroy terrorist organizations in the northeast and stop the killing of Christians (a specific concern for President Donald Trump and myself) – particularly in the Middle Belt of the country.

“I want to thank the Nigerian government and President Bola Tinubu for rescuing the 100 innocent and precious Catholic school children. This is a positive demonstration of the government’s increasing response to the security situation and shows commitment to the emergency declaration laid out by President Tinubu.

“The US’ sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example.”

According to Rep. Moore, it is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues but now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

He said there is much work still to be done, but expressed delight that things are moving in the right direction.

“I look forward to the next steps with Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue. Peace be with you all. God bless the great people of Nigeria,” he said.