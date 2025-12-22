US partially suspends visa issuance to Nigerians from January

The United States (US) has said it is partially suspending the issuance of visas to nationals of Nigeria and 18 other countries from January 1, 2026.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria made the announcement on Monday in a statement on its official X account, saying the suspension is under Presidential Proclamation 10998, affecting B-1/B-2 visitor, F/M/J student/exchange, and most immigrant visas while exempting persecuted minorities, dual nationals, and certain special cases.

“Effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas,” the statement read.

The U.S. Mission, however, said that there are limited exceptions for: Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran; Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension; Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D); Participants in certain major sporting events and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

It explained that the Presidential Proclamation 10998 only applies to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date AND do not hold a valid visa on the effective date (January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST).

“Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998,” it added.

“No visas issued before January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation.”

According to the U.S. Mission, visa applicants who are subject to the Presidential Proclamation 10998 may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States.

This security-focused policy, issued December 16, 2025, targets 19 countries including Nigeria to restrict entry of foreign nationals deemed higher-risk, as detailed in the Federal Register, without revoking pre-existing visas.

Meanwhile, early replies from Nigerians express frustration over potential financial losses from paid applications and sarcasm about making the ban permanent, highlighting immediate economic and emotional impacts on visa seekers.