US to deport Nigerian over cultism, drugs

United States immigration authorities have announced plans to deport a Nigerian national, Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba, following his conviction for multiple violent crimes, including armed robbery, drug sales and aggravated assault.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency described Ijaoba as a Nigerian national who entered the United States illegally and later became involved in organised criminal activity.

The agency said he was a former member of the Bloods, a violent street gang classified by US law enforcement as a major criminal organisation.

“Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba is a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria and former member of the Bloods — a notoriously violent street gang. He entered illegally and then racked up an extensive rap sheet that includes convictions for:

Aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, Assault & aggravated assault , Armed robbery, Obstruction, Drug sales Escaping police custody. He has a final removal order and awaits deportation in ICE custody” the statement read.

According to ICE, Ijaoba’s criminal record includes convictions for aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, assault and aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, drug sales and escape from police custody. The agency said he is currently in ICE custody and is subject to a final removal order, with deportation proceedings underway.

ICE did not disclose when Ijaoba entered the United States or the jurisdictions in which the crimes were committed. It also did not provide a timeline for his removal, stating only that he remains in detention pending deportation.

Under US immigration law, non-citizens who are unlawfully present in the country and convicted of serious criminal offences, including aggravated felonies, are liable to removal after the completion of criminal proceedings. ICE said Ijaoba’s case falls within this category.

The Bloods gang, which originated in Los Angeles, has long been associated with violent crime and illicit drug trafficking across several US states. Membership or affiliation with such gangs is often cited by US authorities as a factor in criminal prosecutions and immigration enforcement actions.

The announcement comes amid heightened immigration enforcement by the administration of President Donald Trump, which has prioritised the removal of undocumented migrants with criminal convictions. Since returning to office, the administration has repeatedly stated that public safety considerations would guide immigration actions, particularly in cases involving violent crime.

Nigeria is among the countries whose nationals frequently appear in US immigration enforcement statistics, reflecting long-standing migration ties between both countries. US authorities have in recent years issued repeated warnings to foreign nationals, including Nigerians, about the consequences of illegal entry, visa overstays and criminal conduct.

ICE’s statement did not indicate whether Nigerian authorities have been formally notified of Ijaoba’s pending deportation, a step typically required under bilateral and international deportation procedures.

No response was immediately available from the Nigerian government or its diplomatic mission in Washington regarding the case.

US immigration officials said Ijaoba would remain in custody until deportation arrangements are concluded in line with US immigration regulations.