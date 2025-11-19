USA MOSOP calls for exclusion of Ogoni from oil blocks bids

The United States chapter of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has urged the Federal Government and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to allow the ongoing peace process aimed at resolving the Ogoni crisis to be concluded before pushing for the resumption of oil production in the area.

Former president of MOSOP USA, Dr. Anderson Ngbobu, made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital, saying the situation in Ogoniland was still very fragile. However, critical stakeholders are enjoying the cooperation, and it would be premature to bypass current negotiations and create a situation that could ignite avoidable unrest.

Ngbobu observed that internal reconciliation has been achieved among the Ogoni people, and discussions with the federal government have so far been positive, “so there is need to sustain the current momentum and straighten some rough edges before contemplating a reentry into the Ogoni oilfields.”

“We think that so far, we have achieved some reconciliation internally, and discussions with the government have been positive. We don’t have to rock the boat with a hurried oil resumption at this time. Let us allow the peace process to be seamless and the concerns of all parties be accommodated so that we do not ignite avoidable resistance.”

Also, MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, commended Mr. President for the current approach and urged the Ogoni people to support the peace process, expressing the hope that the issues will eventually be resolved, especially the demands for the industrial park, and the examination of the trial and execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others on November 10, 1995.

Nsuke said, “We have made significant progress towards resolving the Ogoni crisis within the past year and Mr. President should be commended for that. USA MOSOP urges the removal of the Ogoni oil blocks from current bidding rounds in order not to jeopardise the peace process.”

“However, we do hope to see substantial progress in the industrial park, the issues surrounding the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and others, and the issue of self-determination for the Ogoni people as a distinct ethnic nationality within Nigeria ”

He therefore called on the Ogoni people to remain calm, adding that it may not be possible to address all issues affecting the people during this period, but that some level of progress could build the people’s confidence to move forward.

“We want the government to acknowledge and address the concerns of the Ogoni people and other ethnic nationalities seriously, noting that neglecting these communities could undermine the progress achieved so far and lead to a significant setback future.”