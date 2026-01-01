Uzodimma signs N1.4 trillion 2026 Imo budget into law

• Directs payment of bonus to civil servants

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has signed the 2026 budget of the state, estimated at over 1.4 trillion, into law.



The budget, presented to him by the State Assembly, was christened “Budget of Economic Breakthrough.” Signing the budget at the Government House Annexe, at Ezinachi, Orlu, yesterday, Uzodimma described the budget as unique and assured that its full implementation would guarantee economic prosperity for the state.



He said: “This document is the final bridge between our strategic planning and the economic prosperity we have promised our people.



“Imo people should be proud to know that this budget is unique. It is a visionary N1.4 trillion roadmap designed to move our state from recovery to a total economic harvest. I want to assure our people that I will lead a clinical implementation of this document. We will not merely spend; we will invest with precision to ensure that every objective is realised.



“As we sign this Budget of Economic Breakthrough into law today, December 31, 2025, I pledge my continued and total commitment to the service of Ndi Imo in the new year. We have the resources, we have the plan, and we have the political will. 2026 will be the year our people will feel even more concrete impact of these investments in every household.”



The governor, while commending the State Assembly for their partnership and support to his administration, attributed his administration’s successes to leadership ingenuity and support from President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, for the fifth year, Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed the payment of a 13th-month yearly bonus salary to all civil servants working in the state’s civil service.

This was contained in a statement made available yesterday to The Guardian by the governor’s Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu.



Consequently, Uzodimma committed to policy implementation, transparency, and quality governance.