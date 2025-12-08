VBLA reaffirms commitment to celebrating visionary leaders in Africa

The 40 Under 40 Executive CEOs Awards and the Visionary Business Leaders Awards (VBLA) held its maiden edition recently in Port Harcourt, Rivers State bringing together executives, innovators, young professionals, and development advocates from across West Africa.

The event delivered a dynamic blend of conference presentations, leadership conversations, youth empowerment sessions, prestigious award recognitions, and a grand dinner night, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of African leadership excellence.

With the theme “The CEO Mindset: Resilience, Strategy & Innovation,” the conference hosted an esteemed lineup of speakers, including: Prof. Samuel Sunday Ogunbiyi – Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance, University of Port Harcourt; Albert Olughu – MD/CEO, Billions Homz; Ovunda Ihunwo – HoD, Theatre & Film Studies, UNIPORT; Amb. Millicent Jack – National President, GOFAP; Chike Mordi – MD/CEO, Zhalima Grazioni

Their insights on innovation, leadership excellence, and strategic thinking offered participants fresh perspectives on navigating modern business challenges.

In his speech, Convener, Amb. Emmanuel Ossai, said: “VBLA remains committed to creating platforms that recognise, celebrate, and elevate leaders across Africa. This inaugural edition is only the beginning of a continental vision to honour excellence, inspire emerging leaders, and strengthen Africa’s leadership ecosystem.”

The 2025 edition was hosted in association with the West Africa Youth Council, reaffirming VBLA’s mission to empower the next generation of African leaders and promote regional development.

As part of this collaboration, the event featured the Youth Ambassadorial Induction Ceremony, honouring two exceptional young pioneers:

The 2025 VBLA Youth Ambassadorial Inductees are, Robert Ubong Matthew – MD, VersionOne Travels; Thompson Paul G – MD, Fountline Company Limited.

Their induction recognises outstanding contributions to youth development, entrepreneurship, and socioeconomic growth across West Africa.

The 40 Under 40 Executive CEOs Awardees are, Allen “Ginger” George – Director/ Production Designer, Film Producer, Content Developer; Ofonmbuk Ubokudom President, The Entrepreneurs Community of Wealth; Nkpouto Ofonmbuk – MD, Dream-Life Travels and Tours Limited; Zuri Esther Wealth – MD, travelswithzeee (YouTube); Shalom Umanah – MD, Leisure Affairs Ltd; Thompson Paul G – MD, Fountline Company Limited; Amb. Emmanuel Okpako – MD, Kikinuels Travels & Tours; Obichere Amaka – MD/CEO, Puerpera Essentials and Hon. John Tega Kalu – MD/CEO, JOTEGAS GROUP (Maritime Services).

Visionary Business Leaders Awardees include, Tina Ogechi Ifeanyi-Ogbonna – MD/CEO, UCAN Travels and Tours Ltd; Thompson Paul G – MD/CEO, Fountline Company Limited; Amb. Akinpelu Marian Anita – MD/CEO, Borderless Priority Tours; Foluke Abodunrin – MD/CEO, Folabod Travels & Tours; Adekunle Adegboro – MD/CEO, LetsConnect Tribe; Amb. Awomoyi Ayodeji – MD/CEO, The Flyzone Tourism and Sandra Amanesi Wokoma – MD/CEO, Fare Deal Travel Limited.