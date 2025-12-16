VC urges FG to build pedestrian bridge on Oyo–Ogbomoso Expressway

The Vice-Chancellor of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo Town, Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently construct a pedestrian bridge on the Oyo–Ogbomoso Expressway to prevent avoidable deaths and ensure the safety of thousands of students who cross the highway daily.

Olaniyan made the appeal on Monday while briefing journalists ahead of the university’s third Foundation Day anniversary, scheduled to climax on December 16, 2025. The event is expected to be attended by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and other dignitaries.

“The Oyo–Ogbomoso Expressway is a major safety concern for us. Every day, thousands of our students cross this road without a pedestrian bridge. It is a serious welfare and security issue. We are appealing to the Federal Ministry of Works to prioritise the construction of a pedestrian bridge directly in front of the university,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Speaking alongside the Registrar, Mrs. Olubunmi Asunmo; the University Librarian, Dr. Olatundun Oluwatoyin Oyewumi; and other principal officers, Olaniyan disclosed that the university has become the single largest contributor to the economy of Oyo town, injecting an estimated ₦11.2 billion into the local economy within one year.

According to him, a back-of-the-envelope analysis conducted by the institution revealed that between January and November 2025, university-related activities boosted the local economy through housing rentals, transportation, banking, commerce and informal trade.

“If this university had not emerged from the former College of Education, the economy of Oyo town would not be what it is today. Our students, staff and institutional activities now serve as a major economic stimulus,” he said.

Tracing the institution’s evolution, Olaniyan recalled that the former College of Education was upgraded to a University of Education on December 16, 2023, following the passage of the enabling law by the Oyo State House of Assembly and the issuance of an operational certificate by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He noted that although the university effectively commenced operations in August 2023, it has recorded rapid growth, securing approval for 50 academic programmes and admitting 9,620 students across three academic sessions.

A breakdown showed that 2,726 students were admitted in the 2023/2024 session, 3,034 in the 2024/2025 session, and 3,860 for the 2025/2026 academic year, placing the institution among the fastest-growing universities in the country.

As part of activities marking the Foundation Day, the Vice-Chancellor announced that the university would hold a historic convocation for 47,623 NCE graduates who completed their programmes between 2005 and 2025 but never participated in a graduation ceremony.

“We owe these graduates a moral debt. The last convocation here was held for those who graduated up to 2005. This ceremony will redeem that debt and mark our clean transition from a College of Education to a university,” he said.

Olaniyan also disclosed that 47 academic staff were promoted to the professorial cadre, alongside 86 other lecturers, 116 senior non-academic staff and 30 junior staff during the 2023/2024 promotion exercise.

While acknowledging funding challenges, he commended the Oyo State Government for its interventions, including a ₦1 billion takeover fund, construction of access roads and a health centre.

However, he stressed the urgent need for additional infrastructure, including a Senate building and more faculty blocks, to cope with rising enrolment.

Despite the challenges, Olaniyan expressed optimism about the institution’s future, noting that both staff and students have continued to win academic accolades and secure research grants.

“Emmanuel Alayande University is steadily reclaiming its place as the heartbeat of Oyo town,” he said.