VCDF’s Reform360, SEEPCO, offer lifeline to incarcerated women

In a bid to restore hope and provide support to women in prison, Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF) launched the Reform360 Programme covering mental health, education, vocational and entrepreneurship training in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR).

Supported by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO), the programme is designed to help incarcerated people restore hope, reconnect with self and reintegrate with society by equipping them with practical skills for life beyond the custodial facility. Reform360 delivers holistic empowerment through mental health first-aid training, legal literacy on gender-based violence, enterprise development, vocational skills, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Through intensive mental health sessions, participants gained competencies in emotional regulation, anxiety management and adversity intelligence. Many women expressed immediate relief from anxiety and isolation. A woman said, “I used to sleep three, four hours in a day, now I sleep better. I practise breathing exercises and I do not panic about hearing dates or my family. The anger management session healed me. I learnt to stop reacting to every little thing.”

The entrepreneurship training marked a turning point for 200 women who moved from passive beneficiaries to active contributors as they shared key learning points in bookkeeping, customer relations, e-commerce, low-cost start-ups and business management. Some of them are learning skills such as tailoring, plant-based food wraps, Adire textiles and bakery. A woman said, “I used to think you need a lot of money to start a business. Now I know I can begin with little capital.” Another woman added, “When I first got here, I felt lost. Now I feel like a light. I do self-care with what is available and I plan a small business for when I leave.”

A cell elder said, “Indeed, healing begins with mental health because I now see a clear path. I can help a fellow woman who is struggling and I can run a small trade when I go home and sustain myself.”

The women are also supported to continue formal education. It is noteworthy that VCDF has funded the General Certificate Examination for 200 participants in custodial centres across Nigeria through the ASPIRE scholarship initiative.

Beatrice Onyemachi, Deputy Controller of Corrections, said, “The women showed energy and focus. They are learning to plan for a fulfilling life. The group counselling and peer support sessions reduced stigma and encouraged them to seek help. This is all thanks to VCDF and CELSIR’s approach.”

The programme aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals. It is opening doors to reinvention, reconnection, and reintegration for the women. SEEPCO remains committed to continuously supporting such endeavours in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). VCDF will consistently leverage SEEPCO’s support to ensure people are dignified despite challenging situations for the best socio-economic outcomes in Nigeria.