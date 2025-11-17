Verydarkman, Mr Jollof fight onboard Abuja flight

There was confusion aboard an Abuja-bound aircraft on Monday when social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, widely called Mr. Jollof, engaged in a physical fight, leaving passengers in shock.

The altercation, captured on video and now circulating online, began as a heated exchange before escalating into a full-blown scuffle.

Cabin crew and frightened passengers hurried to intervene as the two men traded blows inside the packed aircraft.

Although details of what triggered the confrontation remained unclear at the time of filing this report, the clash is believed to be a spillover from an ongoing online feud between VDM and Mr. Jollof’s wife.

Shortly after the incident, VDM posted a video on his Facebook page claiming he had confronted the comedian during the fracas.

“I don chop Jollof father for inside the plane. He bite me, man wey de bite,” he alleged

He insisted that Mr. Jollof bit him during the struggle.

Attempts by The Guardian to speak with both men were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to their phones had not been returned as of the time of publication.

Also, efforts to get clarification from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were unsuccessful.

However, NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu stated on social media that the organisation is awaiting a report from the airline whose aircraft the celebrities fought on.

He said on X, “I have asked why the airline has not forwarded an incident report, and I am told that they are presently in a management meeting. This is normal, too. Even abroad.

“What I can assure you is this: the NCAA will do its part. Our officers in Asaba have been tasked to find and report the exact actions taken by aviation security, pilots, and other personnel. This may go beyond just the two passengers. How long did it take for security to arrive? How long did the incident last before the pilot called for security, if he did?

“If the passengers were arrested, are they still in detention? If they were released, why? When all of these are decided, appropriate ramifications would be dished out by the relevant agencies.

“I must note that the NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers. The Authority, as with previous cases, would surely advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write the AGF and the IGP to prosecute the unruly passengers.”