Vets demand ₦200,000 minimum wage

Lament Underutilisation of 400 Million Animal Resources

Veterinarians have demanded a minimum salary of ₦200,000 for members employed in private hospitals and clinics nationwide.

The animal doctors made the demand at the weekend during the 61st Annual National Congress and AGM of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) held in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The Congress, in a communiqué signed by the NVMA President, stressed that to ensure professional equity, they have approved a minimum salary of ₦200,000 for veterinarians employed in private hospitals and clinics nationwide.

They emphasised the central role veterinarians play in national health and food systems, calling for reforms in animal health governance, strengthening food safety, and elevating professional standards across the country.

The three-day congress, themed “Animal Health, Food Safety and Security: Ensuring a Healthy and Productive Nigeria,” brought together hundreds of delegates including veterinary experts, researchers, policymakers, private sector players, and students to rethink the future of livestock management and public health.

Dr. Arokoyo, in a key policy proposal, explained that the demand for the ₦200,000 minimum wage was a step towards restoring the dignity of veterinary practice and ensuring professional welfare aligns with national standards.

He lamented the underutilisation of Nigeria’s vast livestock resources, estimated at over 400 million animals, which he attributed to the inadequate veterinary presence at the grassroots, with many Local Government Areas lacking resident veterinarians.

He said, “Animal health is the foundation of food security and public health. Yet we are losing billions to preventable diseases. If properly harnessed, veterinary services can generate billions in GDP and create sustainable rural livelihoods.”

The NVMA President, however, called on the Federal Government to implement the 65-year retirement age for all healthcare workers, inclusive of veterinarians, and urged states to ensure domestication of the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) to strengthen livestock governance in all the states of the federation.

He also urged the government to declare a state of emergency on abattoirs, insisting that all slaughter operations should be conducted under proper veterinary supervision to protect public health.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, Dr. Jonathan Wasa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, underscored the inseparable link between animal health, food safety, and economic resilience.

He outlined Niger State’s progress in transforming the livestock sector, including the employment of 21 veterinarians and 27 technologists, the launch of the Pasture and Grazing Reserve Development Programme, and the introduction of the Veterinary Inspection Permit and Trade Animal Movement Security (VIPTAMS) system for disease traceability and livestock movement control.

Governor Bago said, “Healthy animals mean healthy people and a healthy economy. Our goal is to integrate animal, human, and environmental health — the true spirit of the One Health approach.”

He urged veterinarians to take leadership positions in policy, governance, and investment, saying the profession has “the expertise and credibility to drive sustainable growth in agriculture and food security.”

The Congress also inaugurated an NVMA Think Tank to design a strategic roadmap for the future of the veterinary profession, spanning education, research, regulation, and global engagement.

Another highlight was the unveiling of the NVMA Lapel Pin, symbolising the association’s renewed identity and commitment under the slogan: “Veterinarians: Safeguarding Animal and Public Health.”