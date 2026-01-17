Video From Remo Stars Vs Ikorodu City match in Ikenne disturbing, says NPFL

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has expressed frustration at reports of fracas and alleged physical attacks on fans during and after the Matchday 20 fixture between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City at Ikenne.

The NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, said the league body is unhappy that the alleged attacks took place even after a reconciliation meeting was held with top officials of the two clubs in attendance.

“In the light of the reports and video evidence that are in our possession, the NPFL is inviting the two clubs to an investigative hearing on Monday, January 19 at our office in Abuja”, the NPFL statement read.

Owumi said the hearing is to enable the league to get to the immediate end remote causes of the incident and invoke the rules to apply due sanctions to anyone or club found culpable.