Wesley varsity reduces tuition to ease financial burden on students, parents

THE Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Wesley University, Ondo State, Prof. Samuel Obeka, has disclosed that the management of the institution has approved a downward review of its school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session to ease the financial burden on students and parents.

According to Obeka, the move was taken by the university to ensure that no deserving learner is denied the opportunity to acquire quality education.

The VC, who described the university’s tuition as reasonable compared to other private universities in the country, stressed that Wesley is passionate about producing graduates, who perform excellently in life.

Obeka, who disclosed the development during the 14th convocation of the institution, said that the university, owned by the Methodist Church of Nigeria, had recorded an unprecedented rise in students’ enrolment following the successful National Universities Commission (NUC) approval of new academic programmes.

He, however, sought support to advance ongoing projects in the institution, expand academic programmes and strengthen the university’s position as a centre of excellence for sustainable development in the 21st century.

He added that the university’s stakeholders had not rested on their oars in ensuring that the institution attained its desired aims and objectives.

He said: “These adjustments are essential to maintain the specialised facilities, faculty expertise, laboratory equipment, clinical training, and regulatory benchmarks required for these professional programmes.

“This balance fee review reflects the university’s dual mandate of compassion and quality assurance, prioritising affordability without compromising academic excellence and global competitiveness.”

On her part, Ayomide Olapade, who emerged as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.91, disclosed that her decision to shun distractions propelled her to achieve this feat.

“Greatness is not a coincidence, it is built through courage, consistency and the refusal to stop shining even when no one is watching. It comes from the choices you make every day, the focus you keep, the habits you build and the distractions you refuse to entertain,” she stressed.