White House kicks off U.S’s 250th celebration with monument illumination

President Donald Trump’s plans for wide-scale celebrations to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday began on New Year’s Eve with illumination of the Washington Monument on the National Mall, the White House announced yesterday.

“Tonight: The Illumination of America on the Washington Monument kicks off celebration of America’s 250th birthday year” a White House X account posted.

The monument lighting will continue for five nights, as a “projection-mapping spectacle will illuminate the Monument, creating an immersive, luminous canvas that narrates our Nation’s discovery, expansion, independence, and vision for the future,” according to Freedom 250, the organization tasked with organizing the nation’s birthday celebrations.

“This Washington Monument illumination is the opening signature moment of a year-long series of marquee national events celebrating the triumph of the American spirit.”

Trump had earlier promised to give America “the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen.”