Why 2027 elections shouldn’t be conducted with 1999 constitution — Christian elders

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, elder statesmen of the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate drafting a new constitution, arguing that the 1999 Constitution has failed the test of legitimacy and fairness for the country.

In an open letter titled “Mr President, What Legacy Would You Leave Behind?”, signed by NCEF chairman and former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Samuel Danjuma Gani, the forum contended that the 1999 Constitution cannot serve as a credible foundation for free, fair, and transparent elections.

The elders argued that the constitution’s shortcomings stem from its failure to be negotiated by Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities or to be ratified by a genuine Constituent Assembly.

They also advised the Muslim North to revert to the Penal Code approved by the Sardauna for the North and dismantle the Sharia criminal law because the root cause of the crisis in Nigeria is the conflict between democracy and Sharia ideologies.

Apart from Gani, other members of NCEF include Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary);

Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, (Treasurer); Prof. Joseph Otubu, Dr. (Mrs) Kate Okparaeke, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (Rtd), and retired Justice of the Court of Appeal (JSC), James Ogebe, among others

Gani noted that the current distress in the country affords President Tinubu opportunities to provide solutions that would be enduring legacies for his administration.

The elders said, “The 2027 election should not take place under the 1999 Constitution but under a new constitution. Nigeria should stop validating an illegitimacy every four years. President Tinubu should initiate the birthing of a new constitution as one of his legacies to Nigeria. This would put him in the ranks of Robertson Constitution, Mcpherson Constitution, and the Lyttleton Constitution.

“The Government of President Tinubu should convene a conference of the ethnic nationalities to re-negotiate Nigeria and produce a new Constitution for the country before 2027.

“As Christian elders, we appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of steering the ship of the state at this critical period, to consider our counsel in this brief presentation. This season calls for sacrificial leadership that will set aside all personal ambitions and work for the common good of all.

“It is leaders who make the sacrifices that posterity honours. History etches in gold the names of those who make a difference for good in their generation. At this point, Mr. President should be thinking about the legacy he would leave behind. In other words, what does President Tinubu want to be remembered for?”.

They noted that since 2015, NCEF has been cautioning against the unbridled incursion of religion into the body politics of Nigeria.

Gani argued that the eight years of President Buhari witnessed the promotion of sectional religious interest over and above the national interest, saying posture does not appear to be declining.

According to him, It is based on religious discrimination that genocide is still being committed against Christian populations in Nigeria in the North and Middle Belt regions of the country.

The NCEF said the crisis which Nigeria is going through affords Mr. President the opportunity to distinguish himself as a noble statesman.

The organisation said Tinubu should be thinking of turning the country’s current distresses into challenges he would provide lasting solutions for and win the accolades of generations to come.

“Only such a commitment can bring the current distress in Nigeria to a quick end. Nigeria is calling for leadership that will set aside partisan politicking and focus on bringing a new Nigeria out of the current rubble induced by the unrestrained politics of religion.

“NCEF is aghast that there could be a denial of religiously induced genocide against Christian populations in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2015, NCEF has written over one hundred and twenty-one (121) papers on the incursion of Sharia ideology into governance in Nigeria”, Gani emphasised.

The letter added that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) must be decommissioned immediately, saying it failed the test of a true Constitution for Nigeria because it was neither negotiated by the ethnic nationalities nor passed through any Constituent Assembly.

“The Sharia ideology must be consigned as “personal” law, and every structure supporting Sharia “criminal law” must be dismantled forthwith. Mr. President should convene a conference of the ethnic nationalities to re-negotiate Nigeria and come out with a new constitution of the people, by the people, for the people. We suggest that this should be done before the next election in 2027.

“It would not be in the interest of Nigeria to conduct another election under a constitution that does not represent the collective agreement of Nigerians. Nigeria should no longer continue to endorse illegality every four years”, NCEF added.