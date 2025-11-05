‘Why Enugu health workers will not join strike’

Mbah lauds improvement at IMT

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) stated that it cannot disrupt health services in Enugu State, following the strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors over increased remuneration.

The association also commended Governor Peter Mbah for motivating healthcare workers in the state with improved pay.

The Chairman of NMA, Enugu State, Dr Sunday Okafor, disclosed this during a press briefing on the 2025 Physicians’ Week and maiden Enugu South-East Regional Health Summit in Enugu on Monday.

According to Okafor, doctors in the state, under Mbah, are among the best-paid healthcare workers in the country in terms of remuneration for medical personnel.

He said health workers owed gratitude to the governor, whose vision and commitment to improving efficiency across the public health system and public service have been remarkable.

Okafor therefore called on the Federal Government and other governors to emulate Mbah by prioritising the welfare of health workers to improve service delivery and prevent frequent strikes by NARD members.

MEANWHILE, ENUGU State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has expressed delight over what he described as “growth in students’ performance, faculty quality and infrastructure at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in the past year.

He stated that the institute was being resuscitated in line with the dreams of its founding fathers, who envisioned it as a flagship for vocational training and learning in the South-East region, charging its management to remain focused and deliberate about restoring the school’s lost glory.

Mbah, who spoke at the first anniversary of Prof. Gozie Ogbodo’s assumption of office as Rector, stated that there had been a significant shift in the way the administration approached issues surrounding the school, with greater success.